As Sonu Sood Completes 19 Years In Films, Know All About His Debut Movie 'Shaheed-E-Azam'

Sonu Sood has been making a long list of achievements with his humanitarian efforts since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic; alongside the actor has also hit a milestone on his work front on May 31. His debut film Shaheed-E-Azam released in May 2002, and the actor has marked 19 years in the industry. Scroll further to know more about the actor’s debut movie.

Sonu Sood completes 19 years in the film industry

The actor made his first appearance on the big screen as Shaheed Bhagat Singh in the 2002 movie Shaheed-E-Azam, which was directed by Sukumar Nair. The movie was based on the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and also featured Raj Zutshi playing the pivotal role of Chandrashekhar Azad. Actors Manav Vij and Dev Gill played the roles of Sukhdev and Rajguru, respectively while Ron Sladczyk and Binnu Dhillon played other key roles.

Celebrating the 19 years of his debut film and his journey in Bollywood, Sonu tweeted, "Oh Wow, How time flies..This will always remain as one of my most special film#ShaeedEAzamBhagatSingh".

How time flies..This will always remain as one of my most special film❣️#ShaeedEAzamBhagatSingh https://t.co/UD0Aghh3Kn — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 31, 2021

The movie was produced by Iqbal Dhillon. Harinder Gill wrote the dialogues, while the music was done by Sabar Ali and Maqbool Khan. Alongside, the Bulle Shah song Tere Ishq Nacheya was also one of the movie’s soundtrack. Shaheed-E-Azam was followed by 23rd March 1931: Shaheed and The Legend of Bhagat Singh, which were also based on the life of the freedom fighter.

A look at Sonu Sood's movies in recent times

The actor was recently seen in the movie Alludu Adhurs, which released in January 2021. The actor shared screen space with Bellamkonda Sreenivas, who played the titular role of Sreenu in the film. He will next be seen in the movie Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva, wherein he shares screen space with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal. Sood also has the movies Prithviraj and Thamilarasanm in his kitty which are currently under production.

The actor has also been a part of the headlines through the last year due to his service to mankind, ever since the pandemic struck. The actor helped many, including migrant workers in reaching their homes to students by appealing to the government to cancel the 2021 board exams. He also assisted those in need of Remdesivir, ICU and Oxygen beds as the second wave of the pandemic worsened.

