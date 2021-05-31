As Sonu Sood Completes 19 Yrs In The Industry, Fans Congratulate The "Real Life Hero"; See

Actor Sonu Sood, who made his Bollywood debut with Sukumar Nair’s film Shaheed-E-Azam, completed 19 years in Bollywood on Monday. The actor has made a name for himself in the industry as he starred in films such as Kung Fu Yoga, Arundhati, Entertainment, Happy New Year, and many more. Sonu Sood has been assisting people in need since last year, during the deadly COVID-19 crisis in India, and has been referred the "messiah for the people in need" during the current pandemic situation. As the actor completed 19 years, fans took to the micro-blogging site to laud the legendary actor with the hashtag #19YearsOfSonuSood.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, fans went all out to share pictures, videos, and several posts of the actor in various films and penned sweet notes. They all seemed very happy and excited as the actor completed 19 long years in the industry. Some of the users spoke about Sonu Sood's debut movie and lauded his good work, some users also thanked him for his existence.

One of the users wrote, “#19YearsOfSonuSood - This was the day when today’s real-life hero @SonuSood made his debut as a reel life hero with #ShadeedEAzam. The film was one of the three major #BhagatSingh movies being made then. The film didn’t work but #SonuSood has lived on. Thank you for everything”. Take a look at the post below.

Sonu Sood's philanthropic work

Sonu Sood's philanthropic work during the lockdown to assist migrant workers has earned him widespread acclaim. With the second wave of the deadly Coronavirus approaching, the actor is now busy assisting many with healthcare facilities such as arranging beds, oxygen cylinders, concentrators, and more. People from Kurnool and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh poured milk on his picture as a token of appreciation after he established an oxygen plant in the city. Though the actor was humbled by the gesture, he had some advice for his fans. The actor responded to a video of fans pouring milk on his pictures by asking them to save the milk and give it to someone in need rather than wasting it on his picture. “Humbled. Request everyone to save milk for someone needy”.

