As Sonu Sood Turns 48, Netizens Shower Heartfelt Wishes For 'Man With Golden Heart'

Sonu Sood, who saved lacs of lives of those who suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, rang into his 48th birthday on Friday, July 30, 2021. The actor inspired millions of Indians with his humble and helping nature. He also continues to do the same and bring smiles to those in need. On Sonu Sood's birthday, social media platforms are seeing a plethora of birthday wishes for him. Here is how fans of the R Rajkumar actor penned heartfelt notes on his 48th birthday.

Sonu Sood's birthday wishes from fans

The social media platform, Twitter, is seeing an abundance of tweets with the hashtag "#HappyBirthdaySonuSood". Fans of Sonu Sood are writing heartfelt captions and posting some creative images for him on his birthday. A Twitter user shared a poster of Sonu Sood that read, "Happy Birthday real Hero Sonu Sood. I the caption, the user wrote, "Happy Birthday @SonuSood Sir your contribution to the nation during (the) pandemic will never be forgotten. Mother India is very proud to have a great son like you. Lots of love from billion of people. #HappyBirthdaySonuSood". Another fan shared a graphic of Sonu Sood with "A man with golden heart" written in the background. In the tweet, the user wrote, "Happy Birthday To Actor and Philanthropist #SonuSood Wishing him a great year ahead! @SonuSood #HBDSonuSood". Another one wrote, "A great happy birthday to you @SonuSood Sir. You are a great Man & a real HERO. I appreciate & thank you for all the help you do for those helpless people. Thank You ". Here are some more tweets from the actor's fans.

Happy Birthday @SonuSood Sir your contribution to the nation during pandemic will never be forgotten. Mother India is very proud to have a great son like you🇮🇳🙏. Lots of love from billion of people. #HappyBirthdaySonuSood 💐 pic.twitter.com/bxK5l8WSbl — Vamshi Elukapelly (@E_VamshiKrishna) July 30, 2021

A great happy birthday 🎂to you @SonuSood Sir.

You are a great Man & a real HERO.

I appreciate & thank you for all the help you do for those helpless people.

Thank You 🙏#HappyBirthdaySonuSood pic.twitter.com/0LE5sGz7je — Tanmay Mahananda (@TanmayMahananda) July 30, 2021

Happy Birthday to the man who taught humanity to the world😍@SonuSood Sir#HappyBirthdaySonuSood pic.twitter.com/Z2enXK77nn — Shekhar Naik (@ShekharNaik1060) July 30, 2021

Wish you a very happy birthday @SonuSood Garu, a man with golden heart Your work towards society in this pandemics is truly amazing, you are a real Hero.#HappyBirthdaySonuSood #NandamuriBalakrishna #Akhanda pic.twitter.com/Xm9S3wgvEB — Nandamuri Balakrishna™ (@NBK_Unofficial) July 30, 2021

To an incredible,selfless human and the kindest person I have known,I wish you a very happy birthday and I hope that each day of your life is filled with happiness and joy Mr. @SonuSood #HappyBirthdaySonuSood

You are the one and only in the whole world 🌎

Love you too much❤️ pic.twitter.com/x4svc74f57 — Sruthidorapadala (@sruthidora) July 30, 2021

R Sarathkumar wishes Sonu Sood for inspiring millions

Apart from his fans, the Happy New year actor also inspired several celebrities of the Hindi and South Cinema. Actor and filmmaker, R Sarathkumar, shared a photo with Sonu Sood via Twitter to wish the actor on his birthday. In the tweet, Sarathkumar mentioned how Sonu Sood has inspired millions and wrote, "Dear Sonu, you have become an inspiration to millions and a benchmark in serving the needy. Wish you Many Happy Returns. Have a blessed birthday . Keep contributing to the society my friend !".

Dear Sonu, you have become an inspiration to millions and a benchmark in serving the needy.

Wish you Many Happy Returns. Have a blessed birthday . Keep contributing to the society my friend ! @SonuSood #HBDSuperHeroSonuSood #HBDSonuSood #SonuSoodBirthday pic.twitter.com/DlVXdYR326 — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) July 30, 2021

IMAGE: PTI

