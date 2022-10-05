As Sridevi's 'English Vinglish' Turns 10, Director Gauri Shinde Recalls Filmmaking Journey

As late actor Sridevi's English Vinglish completed 10 years since its release, director Gauri Shinde opened up about the myriad of challenges she faced to bring the movie to fruition.

Claiming that the movie was appreciated by audiences worldwide, Shinde revealed that her decision to cast a female protagonist was met with resistance. With many finding inspiration from the film to take pride in their individuality, Hindustan Times quoted that Shinde said it was the 'toughest' thing to get the movie made.

She further recalled that many people raised concerns about not having a male superstar attached to it, filming in New York, absence of an item song among other things.

Gauri Shinde opens up about directing English Vinglish as the film turns 10

The 48-year-old shared, "My decision to make my film with a female lead was met with a lot of resistance, no doubt, it was the toughest thing to get this film made. It was about a middle-aged woman wearing a saree. These were odds nobody would want to dive into. There was no violence, no sex, nothing that would set the ball rolling easily for someone. We went through hell."

She also added that producers wanted Sridevi to appear in an item number, while also demanding that a renowned star play her husband. Gauri said that she thought of shelving the project at one point amid all the hurdles. However, she and her filmmaker-husband R Balki decided to come on board as producers, which also led to the formation of their production house.

For the unversed, English Vinglish revolved around a housewife (played by Sridevi) who's constantly ridiculed by her husband and kids for not being able to communicate in English. She then enrolls herself in an English-speaking course to put an end to her misery, only to realise her own potential and gain self-respect. The film marked Sridevi's return to the big screen after a 15-year hiatus.

Image: Twitter/@GAURI_SHINDE_/@ITSFLETCH