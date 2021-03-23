As Sushant's 'Chhichhore' Bags National Award, Roopa Ganguly Has Emotional Reaction

Chhichhore had been one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s most successful and loved films. This love was validated as the campus comedy-drama won the Best Hindi Film award at the 67th National Awards. The news was delightful for not just the members of the film’s team but even other celebrities like Roopa Ganguly.

Chhichhore win delights Roopa Ganguly

One of the heartwarming messages on Chhichhore's National Award victory was by actor-politician Roopa Ganguly. The Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament stated she and SSR’s fans were ‘proud’ , but also ‘sad’ as they were all missing his ‘positive and bubbly personality.'

Addressing him as ‘beta’, she congratulated him for his victory. Roopa Ganguly also sent her congratulations to the entire cast and crew.

Previously, the Mahabharat actor had reacted emotionally and strongly to various developments related to Sushant’s death, even alleging foul play and supporting the ‘justice’ movement.

The members of the cast of Chhichhore like Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Prateik Babbar had paid their tributes to Sushant as the movie was honoured. Sharing pictures of the film’s poster with ‘Remembering Sushant’ and that the movie would not have been possible without SSR and his role as Kammo, there were interesting reactions.

A Film which is truly special to all of us. A Film which is very close to our Hearts. This one is for you Kammoâ¤ï¸âœ¨ #SSR pic.twitter.com/k7ezhDoeln — Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) March 22, 2021

Previously, many dialogues from the movie on success and failures and the intention to be determined, from the movie, had gone viral upon Sushant’s death.