As Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series surpasses the milestone of 200 Million subscribers on YouTube, it becomes the first-ever channel in the world to achieve it while setting a global milestone. As he celebrates T-Series' remarkable achievement, he spoke to Republic Media Network and expressed his delight in crossing the 200 Million mark while revealing how it was a proud moment for everyone in the country as they were the first ones to cross the landmark.

Bhushan Kumar reveals his most-loved T-Series track

While recalling their last landmark while talking to Republic, he said, "a year back we touched the maximum number of subscribers which was 100 Million and that was also a landmark and today, we've touched 200 million. We're already the biggest in terms of views and subscription but this 200 million landmark is a big achievement and I would like to thank my audience who listen to our songs and view our songs on YouTube.

Adding further, Bhushan Kumar also shared words of gratitude for his team, he said, "I would also like to thank my entire team who have worked day and night to serve the channel and put everything on the platter of YouTube channel for the audience to enjoy. So, it's a proud moment for the entire T-Series family and I would definitely like to thank all the listeners who listen to and view videos on our YouTube channel."

On achieving the global milestone, Bhushan Kumar further opened up about the future targets of T-Series, he said, "We never target anything, we just believe in working hard and making great music. And now we are a film studio also, we're making lots and lots of movies so my target to myself and team is to just work hard and the results will follow like it has been today."

The Chairman & MD of T-Series also talked about the changing era and people moving to digital platforms. He stated, "the era has changed now as people have moved to digital platforms in terms of movies and we being a studio and making so many movies. Bhushan Kumar further spoke about the growth of the digital music platforms and said, "The music platforms have grown a lot and so, yes, music, movies and many things have moved to digital and public is definitely moving towards digital platforms as it is more convenient and since data in our country is not very expensive, it is available to the general audience."

Stating further about how they were planning T-Series' digital strategy and success, he mentioned, "We just believe in hard work so we just keep on making good content and we have that kind of knowledge over the years on how to judge music which people will definitely consume. So, that helps us a lot and keeping that in mind what kind of music p[people want to listen to and what kind of videos people want to see on YouTube, we keep on discussing that in making as per the audience's choice. Adding to it, he also stated, "that has given us great returns because we definitely understand what people want to listen and see on YouTube channel or on the entire digital platform."

Teasing the fans about T-Series' upcoming projects, Bhushan Kumar revealed, "We're doing a lot of films, we have a big film with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor which Luv Ranjan is directing. We have another with Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor titled 'Animal' which will be directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. We also have Cirkus with Ranveer Singh with Rohit Shetty directing and producing it. " He then unveiled that his most awaited movie is Adipurush as they have been connected with mythology a lot from his father's time. He further spoke about the film and stated that it will be featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan and added that they were making "Ramayan" and it was a very big film worth 400 crores. He also revealed that there were many more films in line that people will be watching in theatres and on digital platforms as well.

As Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has created a massive amount of songs, music videos, movies, etc over the years, he opened up about that one song that he loved the most.

"There are plenty of them so I can't just mention one, because all are very dear to me and I get involved with all the songs while making. My all-time favourite is the Aashiqui album that my father made but right now, all the songs that I make with my composers are my favourite," he concluded.

Image: Instagram/Bhushan Kumar