As Varun-Alia's 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' Clocks 5 Yrs, Film's Director Pens Gratitude Note

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have charmed their way into audience hearts with films like Student Of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kalank among others, putting to display their adorable chemistry. Even in filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the duo's off-screen friendship perfectly translated into an amazing on-screen Jodi, which is loved by many to date.

As the film completed 5 years since its release today, March 10, Shashank Khaitan shared a special post for being associated with the film, for which he received immense 'appreciation and love'. Sharing a video montage encapsulating the film's shots, Khaitan called the project 'extremely close' to his heart.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, March 10, Shashank shared a 50-second long clip and wrote, "A film extremely close to my heart… with people I love dearly … A film for which even today I get so much appreciation and love. Sincere gratitude." Varun also reposted his post. Take a look.

For the uninitiated, the film revolved around an air hostess hailing from rural India who refuses to adhere to the patriarchal norms of her fiance. It came as the spiritual successor to the 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and also starred Aakanksha Singh, Rituraj Singh, Yash Sinha, Shweta Basu Prasad, Gaurav Pandey, Aparshakti Khurana, Sahil Vaid and Swanand Kirkire in pivotal roles. The film marked Alia and Varun's third on-screen collaboration.

More on Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's work front

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which recently joined the 100 crore club. The film chronicled the journey of Gangubai, who rose to be one of the most powerful figures of Mumbai's Kamathipura region. She will now be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and others in Brahmastra. She also has the film Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

On the other hand, Dhawan has Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. He will also be sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon in the upcoming horror comedy Bhediya.

