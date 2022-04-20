As 'Vicky Donor' Clocks 10 Years, Annu Kapoor Says He 'felt Let Down By The Producers'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam starrer Vicky Donor clocked 10 years on April 20, 2022. The duo's remarkable performances in the film didn't go unnoticed by fans as well as critics. But, another actor in the film, Annu Kapoor, stole all the limelight with his role as Dr Baldev Chaddha, a fertility expert who runs a clinic and a sperm bank in the Daryaganj area of Delhi. Recently, the actor expressed disappointment with Vicky Donor's producers.

'I certainly felt let down by the producers': Annu Kapoor

Annu Kapoor opened up in a chat with Hindustan Times that his role in the film as Baldev Chaddha will always remain one of the best roles written for him and with the best direction. Sharing one of his memories, he expressed disappointment with the makers stating that he felt let down by the producers during the making of Vicky Donor. Annu asserted, "During the making, it was quite good and healthy but I certainly felt let down by the producers for not giving me any space or promotion during the release."

He stated that the producers were only keen to highlight and promote the hero and not Annu Kapoor. Talking about his past experiences, Kapoor mentioned, "I have always faced this kind of partiality for a long time whether it is a movie or television show or radio show", adding that they don't want ugly faces like Annu Kapoor.

Ayushmann Khurrana & Yami Gautam re-live Vicky Donor memories as film clocks 10 years

The Shoojit Sircar directorial has been one of the best critically acclaimed movies so far. As the film clocks 10 years today, the lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and shared some snips from the first day of his shoot, "Day 1. First Scene. Rehearsal shot! It’s been 10 years already?! The deluge of fond memories gushing towards me, reminding me of my days of struggle, exasperation, determination, small joys and big successes."

Yami Gautam also visited the studio where she had auditioned for her role. Sharing the picture on the photo-blogging site, she wrote in the caption, "The place where it all began! Started my journey auditioning for Vicky Donor right here! यह सोफ़ा भी यहीं था! A recent visit to this studio took me down memory lane, reliving so many beautiful moments through the journey! Thank you, Shoojit da & our entire team #VickyDonor".

