As 'Virasat' Clocks 25 Years, Anil Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note For Film's Producer; See

Anil Kapoor is one of the most prolific actors of Indian cinema who has been adding an element of variety to his list of performances over the years. In a career spanning over 40 years as an actor and as a producer since 2005, Kapoor has appeared in more than 100 films and today his top-grossing film, Virasat, for which he received critical acclaim, has completed 25 years.

Virasat, starring Amrish Puri, Anil Kapoor and Tabu in the lead roles, is a 1997 Indian action drama film, directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Mushir Riaz. With worldwide earnings of over ₹43 crore, Virasat emerged as one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 1997.

Anil Kapoor terms Virasat his 'personal favourite'

On Monday, in order to mark 25 years of Virasat, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and stated how precious the film is to him. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, articulated that Virasat is his personal favourite film. Sharing the film's poster, he wrote in an Instagram post, "Dedicating the 25th Year of my personal favourite film Virasat to one of the best producers I have ever worked with! #MushirRiaz (sic)".

Jug Jugg Jeeyo's 'The Punjaabban Song' released

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming highly-anticipated film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles. Recently, the film's first song, The Punjaabban Song, was released and has created a massive buzz around the country with fans and celebrities making reels and videos on the hit track. The song sees Kiara, Varun, Neetu, Anil and Maniesh Paul grooving to the beats of Bhangra. Popular singers, namely Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Romy, have lent their voices to the song.

The makers even unveiled the trailer of Jug Jugg Jeeyo which takes netizens on a full roller coaster ride of emotions as it sees a family dealing with the complexities of relationships. After watching the trailer, it seems like the entire cast, also including Maniesh Paul, is all set to take the audience on a fun but emotional ride with a huge family reunion.

(Image: @anilskapoor/Instagram)