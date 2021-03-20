Last Updated:

As WhatsApp, Instagram Face Technical Glitch, Bollywood Celebs Reminisce Over 'Orkut' Days

As WhatsApp and Instagram goes down; Bollywood celebrities tweeted with sarcasm, wit and worry as they mentioned 'Orkut', 'grave problem' and more.

Joel Kurian
As WhatsApp, Instagram went down; Bollywood celebrities tweet on 'Orkut', 'grave problem'

It was an unusual sight late on Friday when around the world noticed that their messages on WhatsApp were not delivered and posts not getting uploaded on Instagram. Among the netizens included Bollywood celebrities, who believed it to be an issue only for themselves and tried to work out a solution like checking the internet connection and restarting phones. The celebs took to Twitter and tried to confirm it was others were facing the same issue, as the services resumed shortly.

Bollywood celebs on WhatsApp, Instagram outage

Amyra Dastur, Sonal Chauhan, Vedhika, Shraddha Das, Darshan Raval, Mukesh Chhabra, Shefali Bagga, Ashwin Mushran , Aseem Chhabra were among those who took to Twitter to share their thoughts on WhatsApp going down. Many asked if others were facing an issue and some were restarting their phones multiple times and switching from wi-fi to mobile data.

The incident became a talking point on social media too with netizens also joking about it. There were some memes shared by them too. 

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra shared that people coming to Twitter brought back memories of now-defunct Orkut, where users chatted in a similar way.

Hindi Medium actor Tannishtha Chatterjee had a sarcastic take on how an outage of a few minutes had sent the world into a tizzy. She quipped about it being a 'grave problem' and how people could not send pictures and messages anymore. 

Right from thinking their phone had 'conked' to being 'terribly angry', there were some interesting reactions. 

WhatsApp, Instagram down

#WhatsAppDown became a top trend within moments of people being unable to send messages and posts. The outage lasted for 45 minutes and the Facebook-owned platforms were back to life. 

"A technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience," a Facebook spokesperson said. 

WhatsApp posted on Twitter, "Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back!"

Instagram tweeted, "Some people were having issues with their Instagram accounts earlier, but we're back now. The issue's been fixed and we're sorry for the trouble." 

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

