As WhatsApp, Instagram Face Technical Glitch, Bollywood Celebs Reminisce Over 'Orkut' Days

It was an unusual sight late on Friday when around the world noticed that their messages on WhatsApp were not delivered and posts not getting uploaded on Instagram. Among the netizens included Bollywood celebrities, who believed it to be an issue only for themselves and tried to work out a solution like checking the internet connection and restarting phones. The celebs took to Twitter and tried to confirm it was others were facing the same issue, as the services resumed shortly.

Amyra Dastur, Sonal Chauhan, Vedhika, Shraddha Das, Darshan Raval, Mukesh Chhabra, Shefali Bagga, Ashwin Mushran , Aseem Chhabra were among those who took to Twitter to share their thoughts on WhatsApp going down. Many asked if others were facing an issue and some were restarting their phones multiple times and switching from wi-fi to mobile data.

Whatsapp.. Instagram down..why? — Shraddha das (@shraddhadas43) March 19, 2021

Sabka intsa whatsapp network error aa raha hai ? — Darshan Raval #RabbaMeharKari (@DarshanRavalDZ) March 19, 2021

The incident became a talking point on social media too with netizens also joking about it. There were some memes shared by them too.

In case WhatsApp isn't back by the time I wake up

Good morning, and in case I don't see ya, good afternoon, good evening, and good night! — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) March 19, 2021

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra shared that people coming to Twitter brought back memories of now-defunct Orkut, where users chatted in a similar way.

Orkut Ki yaaad aa gayi WhatsApp nahi chal raha sab tweeter par Msg likh rahe hai — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) March 19, 2021

Hindi Medium actor Tannishtha Chatterjee had a sarcastic take on how an outage of a few minutes had sent the world into a tizzy. She quipped about it being a 'grave problem' and how people could not send pictures and messages anymore.

Wow!! What a grave problem the world is facing.. Insta Whatsapp down!!!!! Oh my God how would we send pictures and posts???? — TannishthaChatterjee (@TannishthaC) March 19, 2021

The most serious problem facing the world right now.. #whatsappdown .... this is what we have become. — TannishthaChatterjee (@TannishthaC) March 19, 2021

Right from thinking their phone had 'conked' to being 'terribly angry', there were some interesting reactions.

Lol and I thought my phone conked because of #WhatsApp ðŸ˜‚ðŸ™ˆ — Amyra Dastur (@AmyraDastur93) March 20, 2021

Totally and at this hour! I am terribly angry too! https://t.co/dQiK3dJtrj — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) March 19, 2021

#WhatsAppDown became a top trend within moments of people being unable to send messages and posts. The outage lasted for 45 minutes and the Facebook-owned platforms were back to life.

"A technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience," a Facebook spokesperson said.

WhatsApp posted on Twitter, "Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back!"

Instagram tweeted, "Some people were having issues with their Instagram accounts earlier, but we're back now. The issue's been fixed and we're sorry for the trouble."

