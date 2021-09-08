Asha Bhosle Birthday: Did You Know Shraddha Kapoor's Relationship With The Icon? Find Out

Asha Bhosle's illustrious musical journey in Bollywood is unparalleled, her breathtaking tracks being no less than food for the soul. As the music maestro clocks her 88th birthday on Wednesday, September 8, millions of fans and members of the film fraternity have poured in wishes for the singer. Asha Ji started her fruitful journey in 1943, with her career spanning over six decades as she delivered hits like In Ankhon Ki Masti, O Mere Sona Re, Radha Kaise Na Jale among others.

Now, in the massive web of celebrity relations spiralling in the industry, fans would be eager to know that the singer is closely connected to actor Shraddha Kapoor. For all those who are wondering, Shraddha Kapoor revealed that Asha Ji and sister Lata Mangeshkar's first cousin, Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure is her maternal grandfather. To break it down, the iconic singers are the actors' grandaunts. Continue reading to know more about their bond.

How Shraddha Kapoor is related to Asha Bhosle

As everyone knows, Shraddha hails from a filmy background, being veteran Shakti Kapoor's daughter and actor Padmini Kolhapure's niece. The actor is also Asha Bhosle's grandniece and lovingly calls her Aaji. The actor always pens a birthday note for Asha Ji, wishing her love and wellness. On the occasion of her 87th birthday, the Baaghi 3 actor uploaded a photo of the singer and wrote, “Double birthday love @asha.bhosle #MeenaAaji…”

More about India's iconic singer

Starting out with her singing stint in 1943, Asha Ji's career spans more than seven decades. She has not only been lauded for lending voice in several Bollywood movies but she has also been credited for recording many private albums. She made her Hindi film debut when she sang the song Saawan Aaya for Hansraj Behl's Chunariya. The singer was officially declared by the Guinness Book of World Records as the Most Recorded Artist in Music History, in the year 2011, and has also been a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. She has performed many solo concerts in India and abroad.

The queen of melody is the sister of playback singer Lata Mangeshkar and belongs to the well-known Mangeshkar family. Her talent knows no bounds as she has sung in over 20 Indian and foreign languages. She has also tried her luck in acting with the 2013 film Mai, which received positive feedback from critics.

(IMAGE- SHRADDHA KAPOOR/ ASHA BHOSLE/ INSTA)