Asha Bhosle Honours RD Burman's 82nd Birth Anniversary With A Heartfelt Note; Read

The legendary singer couple of Indian music Asha Bhosle and R. D. Burman left a lasting mark on the industry with their contribution to music. Celebrating RD Burman's 82nd birth anniversary, the singer honoured the late composer with a heartfelt post.

RD Burman's birth date and anniversary

Chanda Mama Door Ke singer Asha Bhosle took to her social media to share a major throwback monochrome picture with her late husband RD Burman. In the picture, the veteran singers dotingly smiled at the camera while RD Burman embraced Asha Bhosle lovingly. Celebrating RD Burman's 82nd birth anniversary, Ashaji thanked the late artist for his contribution to the music and not just from her but the whole world who is still grooving to his iconic beats.

She wrote, 'Thank you for the music (not just from me but also the millions of hearts that beat to your madness). Happy birthday Pancham ❤️'. This would not be the first time that the singer remembered her late husband on social media as she shared several throwback pictures with him on Instagram. The late singer/composer was born on the 27th of June in 1939 and would have celebrated his 82nd birthday this year. The couple was married from 1980 to 1994.

Netizens' reaction to Asha Bhosle's tribute to R.D Burman

Fans of the legendary singer did not hold back in honoring the late singer and remembering his iconic music and talents. One fan replied to Asha Bhosle's Twitter post and wrote that there cannot be another singer like Pancham Da as he was the rebel born in that generation who elevated the Indian music industry. Another fan praised Asha Bhosle for her personal note while another fan reminisced on her memories of growing up with Asha Bhosle and R.D Burman's music.

Today I can guarantee you that there can never be another PANCHAM DA, he was the last "MUSICAL MASEEHA"who elevated film music to its creative zenith. Every generation,a rebel is born to make our lives more colourful...RDB is that for all in today's world from that generation.🙏 — S Bisht (@SBisht58500775) June 27, 2021

Happy Birthday to rare genius,who put Indian Mainstream music to world map.Billions of people tune #RDBurman music to live daily life.

Even after 50/100 years #Pancham would be relevant and contemporary.

Thank You Asha Ma'am for special songs with Indian Mozart.#PanchamEternal❤ — RAJU MANDAL (@rajuagn) June 27, 2021

RD Burman and Asha songs were an integral part of my growing up years- my ear to good music developed because of it. RD was is and will be the greatest composer ever in India. Irreplaceable. His music touched the soul. #ChokheNaameBrishti all time fav — Gaurang Raval (@drgaurangraval) June 27, 2021

Several fans wrote about how they missed the singer and his music and also paid tribute to many Bollywood artists like him who paved the way for music in India. Praising R.D. Burman, one fan wrote about how his music is still relevant to this date as his creations were evergreen. Check out Asha Bhosle and R.D. Burman's throwback pictures here.

IMAGE- ASHA BHOSLE'S INSTAGRAM

