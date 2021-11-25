Asha Bhosle Shares Throwback Monochrome Pic Of 'Mangeshkar Family'; Can You Locate Her?

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle recently went down memory lane as she shared a glimpse of the 'Mangeshkar Family', which also includes her sister Lata Mangeshkar. The 88-year-old singer, who keeps sharing throwback pictures for her fans to relish, looks almost unrecognisable in the monochrome still, which also has includes yesteryear glimpses of playback singer Meena Khadikar, Usha Mangeshkar, Anand Bhosle, and others.

While the picture seems to be decades old, one can faintly spot songstress Asha Bhosle with an infant in her arms. The music maestro can be seen clad in a saree as she poses for the camera alongside the child. Lata Mangeshkar can also be seen all smiles for the camera as she poses with her loved ones. Take a look.

Meanwhile, Asha Ji was recently spotted enjoying dinner with Adnan Sami at his residence. The Padma Shri recipient took to his Instagram handle to upload glimpses from their get-together, which also saw Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai, and Sami's little daughter Medina in attendance. “Our home was truly blessed this evening…Had the most beautiful dinner with Asha Ji & her wonderful granddaughter Zanai. We laughed, We Cried, We Sang, We Talked about everything under the Sun, but above all, We Loved….That’s what families do! #ashabhosle #adnansami #dinner #family #love #home”, he mentioned in the caption.

In a conversation with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Adnan noted that Bhosle is his 'musical mother'. "I started my innings in India with Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao track with Asha Bhosle Ji. The way she embraced me, encouraged me to come here. She is like my musical mother.", he mentioned.

Asha Bhosle's musical memories with Kishore Kumar

In another among Asha Ji's throwback glimpses, one can see her in the middle of a rehearsing session with music icon Kishore Kumar. Kumar can be seen intently working through the lyrics, while Asha Bhosle looks on. The Dum Maro Dum singer shared the candid photo, wherein the musical duo is clad in all-white attires as a harmonium player looks on. For the caption, she wrote, "music is forever[sic]," along with a string of emojis Singing sensation Shreya Ghoshal and other fans hailed the duo as "Genuis Maestros".

