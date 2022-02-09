Prolific singer Lata Mangeshkar’s death came as a great blow to the entire world on February 6. The late singer who had an illustrious career breathed her last at 92 after battling COVID-19 and Pneumonia. Apart from the fans of the singer, her grieving family is also trying to cope with the huge loss. Recently, Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle held a special prayer for the late singer in a temple.

Lata Mangeshkar's last rites were performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Apart from the stars, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came to pay his last respect to the legendary singer. . Dr. Pratit Samdani, who was treating Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital had informed, "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19." Mangeshkar had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11.

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter offers prayer for Lata Mangeshkar

Now, Lata’s sister Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter took to Instagram and shared a picture from the temple where she had offered prayers for the departed soul of the late singer. "Praying for her peace (sic)," Zanai wrote with a heart and folded-hand emoji. Earlier, on the singer’s demise, Zanai had shared a post expressing grief on the death with a throwback picture.

While mourning the loss, she wrote, "Humko mili hai aaj yeh ghadiyaan bahut naseeb se, thank you for the music, thank you for the love, hope I can make you proud too much lost but god has gained the nightingale of India. Nothing can make me prouder to be part of you and love you forever (sic)." Zanai who was quite close to Lata Mangeshkar is known to be a versatile singer, much like her grandmother Asha Bhosle, and has a diverse taste in music and genres.

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar was accorded a state funeral in the evening at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Her cremation took place at around 7:15 pm. O Sunday, the Centre announced a period of two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of the legendary playback singer.

IMAGE: Instagram/zanaibhosle/PTI