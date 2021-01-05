Asha Bhosle's Hacked Instagram Handle Restored, Says, 'my Account Has Been Returned To Me'

National Award Winning singer Asha Bhosle on Monday, January 4, 2021, went on to reveal that her Instagram handle has been restored hours after it was hacked. Along with the message, the singer also went on to share a happy post on her social media handles. On hearing the news, netizens were happy and went on to flood the comment section with positive notes and messages.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Asha Bhosle went on to share a happy picture where she can be seen all smiles for the camera. In the picture, the singer is sitting on a couch and is donning a beige coloured saree. She also completed her look by sporting an apron from her own restaurant, Asha’s. On the apron, one can also read, “Celebrity Chef, Asha Bhosle”.

Along with the picture, Asha Bhosle penned happy news about her Instagram handle being restored. She wrote, “This is to officially announce that thanks to the prompt response and fabulous support of the Instagram team, my account has been returned to me. Thank you all for your patience”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the singer shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post went on to receive heaps of praise and likes from netizens. Some of the users went on to reveal how happy they are after hearing the news, while some went on to pen some sweet wishes for Asha. One of the users wrote, “what a relief! Welcome back Asha ji”. While the other one wrote, “Good to see you back Asha you looking great..May Lord bless you always”. Check out a few comments below.

Earlier to this post, the 87-year-old singer revealed on her Twitter handle that she received a malicious "copyright violation" message after which her Instagram account was hacked. Asha later shared a screenshot of the message and alerted her fans to not respond to it, in case they receive any messages from her respective handle. She wrote, "Please be aware that my Instagram account has been hacked and you may receive a message as has been posted below. Pls ignore it and do nothing. We're trying to get my account back in my control soon. Thank you".

Please be aware that my Instagram account has been hacked and you may receive a message as has been posted below. Pls ignore it and do nothing. We're trying to get my account back in my control soon. Thank you pic.twitter.com/ncgSC4Fw20 — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) January 4, 2021

