Asha Parekh Says Bollywood Is Missing Out On Indian Culture: 'We've Forgotten Our Dance'

Bollywood veteran Asha Parekh is known for her mesmerising and powerful performances in the Hindi film industry for five decades. Apart from being an ace actor, Asha Parekh is also a trained classical dancer, who has showcased her talent throughout her career. As the culture of remake and remix is being followed in Bollywood, Asha Parekh recently shared her displeasure with them and also called out the Hindi film industry for missing out on Indian culture and dances.

Asha Parekh recently attended an event in Boston, USA, and talked about her views on modern Bollywood. In an interview with Connect FM Canada, the Dadasaheb Phalke awardee opened up about her disappointment with Bollywood for trying to "copy" Western dance and not embrace India's rich culture.

Talking about western dances, Asha Parekh said, "This is not our style. This is not our culture." The 80-year-old further threw light on the "rich tradition of dance" in India and added, "Sometimes it feels like we’re doing aerobics, we’re not dancing. It hurts my heart to see this."

During the interview, Parekh lauded filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and called him an exception. She mentioned Bhansali's films have respect for Indian culture and said he is "bound by it." The actor further called remixes of her tracks "awful" and added, "The sweetness of the original songs are drowned out by loud drums and beats in the remixes. The words are lost."

Asha Parekh honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Asha Parekh was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 68th National Film Awards ceremony, which was held in Delhi. The actor was conferred with the award by India's President Droupadi Murmu. In her award acceptance speech, Parekh said, "It is a huge honour to have received the Dada Saheb Phalke award. It makes me very grateful that the recognition comes to me just one day before my 80th birthday."

Image: Instagram/ashaparekh_ji