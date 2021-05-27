Asha Parekh Says Vacation With Waheeda Rahman & Helen Was Like 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'

Yesteryear stars may no longer be active in the film industry but the bonds that they have created over the years in the industry are still alive and kicking. One more thing that has not died down is the interest of people in them and the media coverage they receive. After their retirement, many actors may like to maintain their anonymity but that is not always possible for them, even angering them at times, because of the intrusion. This is what happened when three actors, Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rahman and Helen went out on a vacation to the Andaman Islands. Someone clicked their pictures and soon these pictures went viral.

Asha Parekh compares her trip to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Netizens were really happy to see the pictures and to get a chance to see the three former leading ladies together in one frame. People even started suggesting that the famous film Dil Chahta Hai, be remade with the three actors starring in it. Speaking on the matter at hand, Asha Parekh told Bollywood Hungama that she could not understand why people were comparing their trip to Dil Chahta Hai when it was more akin to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The veteran actor also revealed that none of them was happy about the invasion of privacy, and the trip was supposed to a private one, not privy to the eye of speculating people.

She further said that she had no idea who had clicked the pictures but assumed it might have been a tourist given that the place was crawling with tourists at the time. She said that everyone with a phone could act as a photographer these days and nothing was private anymore. She also revealed that while she was upset, Waheeda Rahman and Helen were way more upset than her that the pictures got out. She said they were more private individuals than she was.

While being unhappy with the lack of privacy on the trip, Asha Parekh revealed she was really happy with the trip as a whole. She shared that she had tried snorkelling for the first time, something she had not been able to brave before. She further had one piece of advice for everyone out there, “The experience of going undersea and swimming with exotic fish is something everyone should try at least once in their lifetime.”

IMAGE: TANUJ GARG'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.