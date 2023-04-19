Asha Parekh, Tanuja Reveal 'horrible Bathroom Conditions', Pay Disparity In Film Industry

Asha Parekh and Tanuja are popular Bollywood actors, who have several well-known movies to their credit. The actresses recently opened up about how much the industry has changed over the years. They also talk about pay disparity amongst men and women, hygiene issues on sets and getting archetypal roles.

Asha Parekh, Tanuja on ageism

In a recent interview with Maitri: Female First Collective, veteran actors Asha Parekh and Tanuja reveal the shocking truths about the movie industry. Speaking about women facing the brunt of ageism more than men, 80 years old actress, Asha Parekh said, “Today, Mr Amitabh Bachchan, at this age also, people are writing roles for him. Why aren’t people writing roles for us?” The Kati Patang actress noted that even they should be getting roles that are important to the movie. The actresses asserted that they usually end up getting offered the roles of mothers, sisters or grandmothers.

Asha Parekh, Tanuja on pay disparity in industry

The actress even made candid confessions on the pay parity that exists in Bollywood. Asha Parekh and Tanuja are of the opinion that payment has always been a problem in the movie business and it prevails even now. They added that men have always had a better negotiating position compared to women and also commented that it is not the men’s fault as it was them who gave the men the “power to rule.” They also reiterated that even Hollywood has not been able to solve the issue of pay parity.

Asha Parekh and Tanuja talk about hygiene on sets

Asha Parekh and Kajol's mother, Tanuja also went on to highlight the other problems they faced on the sets of movies. They recalled how they were asked to remain silent about the fact that there were no proper bathrooms on the set of most movies. They also commented that most studios housed only one bathroom which was used by everyone on set and was mostly in a “horrible condition.”