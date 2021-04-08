Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman & Helen Spotted On A Vacation In Andaman Islands

Bollywood actors from the golden era of the film industry, Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman and Helen were seen on a holiday together. The actors dished out best friends forever goals as they posed together with a beach in their background. The picture has gone viral on the internet as the fans of the actors cannot keep their calm.

Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman & Helen spotted holidaying in Andaman Islands

Fashion designer and Indian politician Shaina NC took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of Helen, Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman together. The post was captioned as, “With the wonderwomen of the film industry” and continued in the caption, “timeless grace” as Shaina included hashtags of the names of the actors. It was revealed in the post that the actors were holidaying in the Andaman Islands.

While Asha Parekh was seen donning a black long shirt that she paired with black pants, Waheeda Rehman wore a dark blue collared long shirt. Helen was seen wearing a grey and white striped kurta and was seen putting her arm around Waheeda Rehman in the picture. All the actors were seen carrying their face masks to protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus. Check out the post of the same below.

Netizens react to the picture

As soon as the post went up on social media, netizens went into a frenzy and left their comments and reactions on the same. A number of fans went down memory lane and recalled how beautiful the actors and that they still look gorgeous. Another fan mentioned, “Such a lovely legendary frame” while including a purple heart emoticon in the comment section.

Many other fans also left kiss and heart emoticons along with some fire emoticons in the comment. Many other fan pages of the actors also posted the picture on their accounts on social media. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

On another note, in 2008, Asha Parekh was seen as a judge on the reality show Tyohaar Dhamaaka on the Indian entertainment channel, 9X. Waheeda Rehman was seen in Vishwaroopam II, which released in 2018. The actor was also seen in the character of Maharani in the sports drama film Desert Dolphin. She will be seen in Pagli Shaadi Go Dadi, which will release this year.

Image credits: Shaina NC IG

