Asha Parekh's Birthday: Take The Quiz To Know How Well Do You Know The Legendary Icon

Iconic actor Asha Parekh is celebrating her 72nd birthday on Friday, October 2. The critically acclaimed actor has ruled Bollywood and won the hearts of many during her era. Be it glamour or poise, Asha Parekh is an epitome of greatness and style. On the occasion of her birthday, we have formulated a fun trivia quiz based on her life and career. Take the quiz to know how well do you know the legendary star.

Asha Parekh Trivia Quiz:

1) Asha Parekh’s movies were classic and light-hearted entertainers. But do you know she began her career at a very young age? Can you guess how old was Asha, when she entered the showbiz industry?

11

10

12

13

2) Out of the following mentioned movies, which was Asha Parekh’s debut movie as a child artist?

Kati Patand

Dhobi Ghat

Maa

Baap Beti

3) An artist par excellence, she has received several honourable accolades throughout her career. For which of the following move she got a Filmfare nomination for Best Actress?

Sajan

Kanyadan

Teesri Manjil

Chirag

4) Kati Patang was one amongst the many commercial hits in her stellar career. With whom was she paired opposite in the film?

Rajesh Khanna

Sunil Dutt

Shammi Kapoor

Dev Anand

5) Which of the following mentioned movie was her debut film as an adult actor?

Teesri Manjil

Dil Deke Dekho

Love in Tokyo

Baharon Ke Sapne

6) Padma Shri, is the fourth-highest civilian award given by the Government of India. In which year she was awarded this honourable accolade for her contribution in the field of cinema?

1990

1991

1992

1993

7) Back in the 1990s, Asha Parekh made her debut as a television director with the Gujarati serial namely ‘Jyoti’. She formed her own production company and produced many daily soap operas like ‘Kora Kagaz’, ‘Dal Mein Kaala’, ‘Palash Ke Phool’ and more. What is the name of her production company?

Anuradha

Aanchal

Akansha

Akruti

8) Love in Tokyo is one of the classic movies of Asha Parekh and Shammi Kapoor. What was the name of her character in the film?

Asha

Madhu

Meena

Anupama

9) ‘Accha To Hum Chalte Hain’ is one of the iconic collaboration of Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar. The melody was picturised on Asha Parekh. Guess her famous song was from which film?

Love in Tokyo

Aan Milo Sajna

Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke

Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki

10) Asha Parekh is one of the greatest actors successful actors of her era. In which year did she receive the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award?

2000

2001

2002

2003

Answer Key:

10 Maa Chirag Rajesh Khanna Dil Deke Dekho 1992 Akruti Asha Aan Milo Sajna 2002

