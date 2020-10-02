Last Updated:

Asha Parekh's Birthday: Take The Quiz To Know How Well Do You Know The Legendary Icon

On the occasion of Asha Parekh's birthday, we have formulated a fun trivia quiz based on her life & career. Take the quiz to check out how well do you know her

Iconic actor Asha Parekh is celebrating her 72nd birthday on Friday, October 2. The critically acclaimed actor has ruled Bollywood and won the hearts of many during her era. Be it glamour or poise, Asha Parekh is an epitome of greatness and style. On the occasion of her birthday, we have formulated a fun trivia quiz based on her life and career. Take the quiz to know how well do you know the legendary star.

Asha Parekh Trivia Quiz:

1) Asha Parekh’s movies were classic and light-hearted entertainers. But do you know she began her career at a very young age? Can you guess how old was Asha, when she entered the showbiz industry?

  • 11
  • 10
  • 12
  • 13

2) Out of the following mentioned movies, which was Asha Parekh’s debut movie as a child artist?

  • Kati Patand
  • Dhobi Ghat
  • Maa
  • Baap Beti

3) An artist par excellence, she has received several honourable accolades throughout her career. For which of the following move she got a Filmfare nomination for Best Actress?

  • Sajan
  • Kanyadan
  • Teesri Manjil
  • Chirag

4) Kati Patang was one amongst the many commercial hits in her stellar career. With whom was she paired opposite in the film?

  • Rajesh Khanna
  • Sunil Dutt
  • Shammi Kapoor
  • Dev Anand
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

5) Which of the following mentioned movie was her debut film as an adult actor?

  • Teesri Manjil
  • Dil Deke Dekho
  • Love in Tokyo
  • Baharon Ke Sapne

6) Padma Shri, is the fourth-highest civilian award given by the Government of India. In which year she was awarded this honourable accolade for her contribution in the field of cinema?

  • 1990
  • 1991
  • 1992
  • 1993

7) Back in the 1990s, Asha Parekh made her debut as a television director with the Gujarati serial namely ‘Jyoti’. She formed her own production company and produced many daily soap operas like ‘Kora Kagaz’, ‘Dal Mein Kaala’, ‘Palash Ke Phool’ and more. What is the name of her production company?

  • Anuradha
  • Aanchal
  • Akansha
  • Akruti

8) Love in Tokyo is one of the classic movies of Asha Parekh and Shammi Kapoor. What was the name of her character in the film?

  • Asha
  • Madhu
  • Meena
  • Anupama

9) ‘Accha To Hum Chalte Hain’ is one of the iconic collaboration of Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar. The melody was picturised on Asha Parekh. Guess her famous song was from which film?

  • Love in Tokyo
  • Aan Milo Sajna
  • Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke
  • Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki

10) Asha Parekh is one of the greatest actors successful actors of her era. In which year did she receive the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award?

  • 2000
  • 2001
  • 2002
  • 2003

Answer Key:

  1. 10
  2. Maa
  3. Chirag
  4. Rajesh Khanna
  5. Dil Deke Dekho
  6. 1992
  7. Akruti
  8. Asha
  9. Aan Milo Sajna
  10. 2002

