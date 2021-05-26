Asha Parekh's Displeasure Over Viral Vacation Pics; Kareena's IG Story: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on May 26, 2021. From Asha Parekh's displeasure over her viral vacation pictures to Kareena Kapoor's latest Instagram post, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Asha Parekh expresses displeasure over her vacation pictures going viral

Veteran actors Asha Parekh, Helen, and Waheeda Rehman were recently holidaying in the Andamans and their vacation pictures went viral within no time. During a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Asha Parekh expressed her displeasure over intrusion on their privacy. The actor stated that the pictures were taken during their much relaxing trip to Andamans at the end of March, which was a private vacation. She also mentioned that there were some tourists who clicked these pictures as the place was swarming with tourists.

Kareena Kapoor's latest Instagram story

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a video to raise awareness about Childline 1098. While posting the video, the actor wrote, "So upsetting that the children in our country have to go through something so brutal to get their basic needs fulfilled". Kareena also appealed to her fans and followers to not share any information about the children and call directly on the helpline number, which is 1098.

Dilip Joshi's birthday

Actor Dilip Joshi, most popularly known for essaying the character of Jethalal Gada in one of the most popular sitcoms Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, celebrated his 53rd birthday today. The actor has been the recipient of several television awards for his role including the 5 Telly Awards and 2 ITA awards. Netizens took to their social media handles and extended birthday wishes for the actor and referred to him as the 'king of comedy' as well.

Happy birthday to the backbone of the show which connects generations..

Happy birthday legend Dilip joshi aka Jethalal...#TMKOC #happybirthdaydilipjoshi pic.twitter.com/NvZI0Pscu1 — Kaustubh Pandey 🇮🇳 (@kaustubhp07) May 26, 2021

Sneha Ullal's photo

Actor Sneha Ullal recently shared a picture of herself from a bridal photo shoot and looked stunning. While fans and followers of the actor complimented her, the majority of them couldn't get over her uncanny resemblance with former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Some netizens mentioned in their comments that they had initially mistaken her to be Aishwarya, while some of them called Sneha a "xerox copy" of the Dhoom 2 actor.

Sushmita Sen talks about making blunders even at 45

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen took to her social media handle and shared a self-portrait while talking about making big blunders, even at the age of 45, and what she has learned over years. The actor's lengthy caption read, "You guys often ask me if I have off days…of course, I do! Do I stay positive all the time? Nope, I don’t!!!". She further added, "And even at 45, I still make big blunders in choices, feel deeply hurt, recognize the calculated coldness in being used and the disappointment of being lied to for it…No, none of it escapes me!".

