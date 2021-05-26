Asha Parekh's Displeasure Over Viral Vacation Pics: 'Such Intrusion Feels Like Violations'

After pictures of actresses Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Asha Parekh holidaying in the Andamans went viral on social media, the trio is upset with the invasion of privacy. During a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Asha Parekh expressed her displeasure over intruding on their privacy. Sharing her thoughts on the same, Asha confessed that the pictures were taken during their much relaxing trip to Andamans at the end of March, which was a private vacation.

Asha Parekh opens up about viral vacation pics

The actress shared that they went there to have a great time together and have no idea who took the pictures. She recalled and said that there were some tourists who clicked these pictures as the place was swarming with vacationers. Expressing her displeasure over people clicking pictures without permission and said that this is a new trend where people click pictures without consent and upload them on social media.

The senior actress further elucidated and revealed that after they returned to Mumbai, they were shocked to see their holidaying pictures viral all over social media. Asha admitted that more than her friends, Helen and Waheeda were upset as they are far more private people than her. Commenting on the posts that people shared on social media, the actress said that she went through certain posts and realized that people were sharing the pictures and saying the three of them should star in a sequel to Dil Chahta Hai. She questioned ‘Why Dil Chahta Hai?’ as the trip was more like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Asha Parekh feels the era of social media has robbed public figures of their right to privacy. Reflecting her thoughts, she said that anybody can click a selfie with you. Earlier, people would approach for an autograph and now they straight away ask for a selfie. She explains that when a celebrity is with her close family and friends then such "intrusion feels like a violation".

IMAGE: TANUJ.GARG/ASHAPAREKH_JI/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.