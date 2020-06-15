Ashish Chowdhry Pens Thoughts About His Life; Says 'Friends Are Our Only Earning'

Bollywood actor Ashish Chowdhry, who has worked in several films like Dhamaal, Kisse Pyaar Karoon, among others, took to his Twitter and expressed his thoughts about his career and his friends who stood by his side. Ashish tweeted that he dipped after 26/11 and even dipped financially. Highlighting the importance of friends, here's what the actor wrote.

Ashish Chowdhry expressed that 'Friends are our only earning.' The Three: Love, Lies, Betrayal actor then wrote that after his dip, he is clear that it was his friends who saved him. He wrote, "I can only thank the universe by promising I’ll always be there for them. I’m a phone call away. And I’ve a lot of love and gratitude to give."

Ashish Chowdhry's tweet

I dipped after 26/11.

Even financially.

And I’m clear it was my friends who saved me.

They save me to date.

I can only thank the universe by promising I’ll always be there for them.

I’m a phone call away.

And I’ve a lot of love and gratitude to give.

Friends are our only earning. — Ashish Chowdhry (@AshishChowdhry) June 14, 2020

Replying to his tweet, a user wrote, "The ones who really care will always be there, not everyone is strong and can withstand tough times at the spur of that moment we don’t know what goes through their minds it’s really difficult to really comprehend, faith is a must, helps us to be strong." Another user said, "Very well said. Friends and family are the treasures of our life. They keep us bonded and together. You are indeed a very strong person."

This is the best thing i have read this morning. Bravo Ashish Sir 😊 — Anjali Vaswani (@anjalivaswani86) June 15, 2020

In another tweet, Ashish Chowdhry expressed how humans sadly have an 'appetite for negativity'. The actor penned how people gorge on gossip, backbiting and judging. He wrote, "We need to share sensitivity. Share love."

Humans sadly have an appetite for negativity. They gorge on gossip, backbiting and judging. It’s business for some and entertainment for many. And insensitively is a more dreadful virus than coronavirus. It’s spread deep. That needs cure. We need to share sensitivity. Share love. — Ashish Chowdhry (@AshishChowdhry) June 14, 2020

Ashish Chowdhry's tweets presumably came after the untimely devastating news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on Sunday. Fans dropped their thoughts about the same on his tweets. Actor Rahul Dev also gave Ashish Chowdhry's Twitter thread a thumbs up.

Ashish Chowdhry, an Indian film and television actor, has done a slew of movies and television series. His roles in Hum Pardesi Ho Gaye, Humko Ishq Ne Maara among others were well received by the audience. Moreover, the actor won a million hearts with his impeccable role in the famous daily soap- Beyhadh 2.

