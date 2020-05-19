Ashish Chowdhry recently spoke in an interview about the ongoing situation regarding the Coronavirus pandemic. The actor mentioned that he is trying to keep a positive attitude towards all of this and is keen on instilling the same feeling in his children. In an interview with a news portal, Ashish Chowdhry remembered the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and how his family suffered a personal loss due to it.

Ashish Chowdhry stays positive amid COVID-19, says 'we’ve gone through worse in life'

The actor added that his family has gone through a lot in life and therefore his kids also understand that the pandemic is not something they can’t handle. Ashish Chowdhry lost his sister Monica and brother-in-law Ajit during the Mumbai terror attacks. However, Ashish Chowdhry added that his kids are not in denial and have accepted the situation they are in. The actor mentioned that his kids are completely aware of what is happening around.

Ashish Chowdhry mentioned that his kids know and acknowledge the hardships the people in various parts of the world are going through. Ashish mentioned that he has done a bit of charity amid the Coronavirus situation. He also added that he made his kids sit beside him as he did it. He explained that he was trying to set an example for his kids and thus explain to them why he was getting involved in charity. The actor added that he made them realise how fortunate they are to have a roof over their head and have sufficient food to eat.

Other than them, Ashish Chowdhry is currently living with his sister’s children as well. Ashish mentioned that he keeps having fun with the children and motivates them at such times. He added he motivates them by saying this too shall pass. Ashish Chowdhry added that he believes that he is the father of five children. He added that he does not think that it is the worst and enjoys their company very much. Further on, the actor added that in regards to the Coronavirus, one has to be prepared for what has to come. He continued by saying one must abide by the rules laid out by the government especially in this time of crisis. He concluded by saying that there is no parameter for the worst happening and it cannot be measured, hence one needs to stay prepared for whatever may come.

