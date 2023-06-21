Ashish Vidyarthi Talks About Playing Negative Roles, Says He Felt Ashamed

Ashish Vidyarthi is one of the most famous film actors predominantly known for his work in a negative role. The national award-winning actor took to his social media on June 21 to share his journey in the movies so far and to give advice to his followers. The actor noted the stigma he had to face for doing negative roles.

3 things you need to know

Ashish Vidyarthi has announced that he is ‘open to work’.

The actor recently got married for the second time.

He also shared photos of his previous work on social media.

Ashish Vidyarthi says he is open to work

Taking to Instagram on June 21, Ashish Vidyarthi shared that he is willing to do more movies. Through the post, the Goodbye actor also mentioned that he had a tough time to be able to feel proud of his work owing to the fact that he was only featured in negative roles. He mentioned, “I felt ashamed to talk about my roles in those films because villains aren’t supposed to feel proud of their work! Are they?”

The actor also recalled how the negative remarks, hate and unpleasant comments bothered him. He reiterated that he had to take on any role he got since he was the only working member of the family and needed to provide for them. Noting his growth, he mentioned that he chooses to ‘proudly’ talk about his work, be it in films or otherwise.

Ashish Vidyarthi seeks to inspire his followers

Continuing the note, the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor mentioned that everyone has days when they feel like their work ‘has no value.’ However, he added that even though people around might make one feel underwhelmed, they should not hand over the power to anybody else. He added, “lead and live fearlessly, sharing your work with the world!” In conclusion of the note he also asked his followers to accept positive criticisms.

(Ashish Vidyarthi shared a photo from his vanity van between the shoot of one of his films. | Image: Ashish Vidyarthi/Instagram)

Along with the long note, Ashish Vidyarthi also shared a series of photographs. The pictures were taken from the sets of his movies. He also shared his photos as the characters he played in the films. The actor recently made headlines for marrying for the second time at the age of 57.