Ashish Vidyarthi-Rupali Barua React To Criticism After Marriage: Don't Give A Damn...

Ashish Vidyarthi has been in the news after his wedding pictures with Rupali Barua went viral on the internet. It was his second wedding after his divorce from his first wife, Piloo Vidyarthi, in 2021. Owing to his second wedding at the age of 57, the actor faced criticism and trolling online. Now, reacting to the same, the newlyweds said they don't give a "damn".

3 things you need to know

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua got married in May.

The couple had an intimate court wedding in Kolkata Club.

Earlier, he was married to Piloo, and they co-parent their 22-year-old son.

How do Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua react to criticism?

Speaking to Behindwoods TV, Ashish and Rupali reacted to the negative comments they have been receiving ever since they got married. Ashish said that they are not out there to prove the point. He added, "Two things with love and affection- you don't need to prove a point. We both were not out there to prove any point. No upset, no anger, but do something that makes you happy."

(A picture of the couple from their recent vacation | Image: Rupali Barua/Instagram)

Rupali added that criticism and trolling don't affect her as she doesn't read the comments. She would not go out to give clarity and is fine with a section of netizens thinking like that about the couple. “I did not give a damn to it because those people I don’t know. They have seen something that is very un-obvious, for normal people. Because they don’t know about it," Rupali said.

She concluded by saying, "My close ones are supporting me, I don’t need any other validation."

'To find a companion at this age is a blessing,' says Rupali Barua

In the same interview, Rupali revealed that finding a partner at this age is a blessing, and it is so big that negativity gets blurred. “Being given this opportunity by the universe is a big thing. Any other thing is small. I know what I have been missing. To find a companion at this age is a blessing. That blessing is so big that everything else, the negativity is blurred,” she said.

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua got married in May in an intimate court wedding in Kolkata Club. The court marriage was attended by their family and close friends.