Ashish Vidyarthi Says, 'this Is One Positive I Didn't Want' After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ashish Vidyarthi, a national award-winning actor on Friday took to his social media handle to reveal that he has been hospitalised in New Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19. "This is one positive I didn't want... I tested positive for Covid... Whoever has come in touch with me, please get yourself tested," he wrote.

@Yesterday I felt uneasy, got a COVID-test done, and turned out positive. I am good, welcome to real life. Am symptom-free as of now.. Trust shall be fine soon. Your wishes and love are invaluable. Alshukran Bandhu.. Alshukran Zindagi," he captioned the video. READ | Biden says COVID-19 caused more deaths in US than World Wars, Vietnam war, 9/11 combined

He is currently in Max Hospital in Delhi's Saket area. In other videos on his Instagram story, Ashish said, "Interesting first time in the hospital. The last I went was in the 90s for an operation. A lot of things are happening in the head. I don't know where I got this from, I was shooting in Varanasi, I was in dubbing in Mumbai, I was shooting in Delhi. Please be careful. I was but I still got it. Will keep sharing updates."

Netizens React

Spike in daily COVID-19 cases, India registers 23,285 new infections

India recorded 23,285 cases of coronavirus infection in a day, the highest in around 78 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,13,08,846, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll increased to 1,58,306 with 117 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The total active caseload increased to 1,97,237, which now comprises 1.74 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.86 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)