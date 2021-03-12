Ashish Vidyarthi Says, 'this Is One Positive I Didn't Want' After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ashish Vidyarthi, a national award-winning actor on Friday took to his social media handle to reveal that he has been hospitalised in New Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19. "This is one positive I didn't want... I tested positive for Covid... Whoever has come in touch with me, please get yourself tested," he wrote.

He is currently in Max Hospital in Delhi's Saket area. In other videos on his Instagram story, Ashish said, "Interesting first time in the hospital. The last I went was in the 90s for an operation. A lot of things are happening in the head. I don't know where I got this from, I was shooting in Varanasi, I was in dubbing in Mumbai, I was shooting in Delhi. Please be careful. I was but I still got it. Will keep sharing updates."

— Ashish Vidyarthi (@AshishVid) March 12, 2021

Netizens React

Spike in daily COVID-19 cases, India registers 23,285 new infections

India recorded 23,285 cases of coronavirus infection in a day, the highest in around 78 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,13,08,846, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll increased to 1,58,306 with 117 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The total active caseload increased to 1,97,237, which now comprises 1.74 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.86 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)