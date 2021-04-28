Ashoke Pandit Cites Permission For IPL To Seek Resumption Of Post-production Work On Films

The deadly second wave of COVID-19 has led to a challenging situation amid the tough arrangement of resources. Numerous states have resorted to a partial or full lockdown to rein in the spread of the virus, with permission granted mainly for the essential services. As all work related to the film industry has been halted due to the current restrictions in Maharashtra, filmmaker and President of the Indian Film and Television Director’s Association (IFTDA), Ashoke Pandit sought that post-production be allowed as per COVID-appropriate rules.

Ashoke Pandit on resumption of film post-production

Pandit took to Twitter to highlight allowances made to the Indian Premier League cricket tournament and the construction industry. He asked that if these industries could be allowed to function, then post-production of films should also be allowed. He stated that post-production could easily be conducted behind closed doors, with a minimum number of people, following all the COVID-19 guidelines.

Urging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to consider, he stated that it will be a ‘big relief.’

When IPL matches can be played ?

When Construction industry can function ?

Then why not allow post production work of the film & tv industry which happens in closed doors & minimum people with following proper SOP’s ?

It will be a big relief. @mybmc pls do consider. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 28, 2021

The current lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra is scheduled to continue till May 1.

Maharashtra records over 66K cases

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 66,358 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 895 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 44,10,085 and the toll to 66,179, the state health department said.

Mumbai recorded 3,999 new cases and 59 deaths, raising the overall tally to 6,35,483 and the toll to 12,920.

A total of 67,752 patients were discharged from hospitals in Maharashtra during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 36,69,548, a health official said.

(With inputs from PTI)