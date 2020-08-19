Ashok Pandit Demands Mumbai CP's Resignation; Has Winners & Losers From Sushant Case Order

Filmmaker and activist Ashoke Pandit on Wednesday thanked the media and the judiciary for allowing CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Taking to Twitter, he congratulated the actor’s family for winning the ‘preliminary round’ against all the forces who caused Sushant’s death.

Thank you media (except for Rajdeep Sardesai & Ndtv ) for this much needed judgement of #SupremeCourtOfIndia of handing over the case to #CBI

Aapka bahut bahut shukriya #Judiciary. #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #NowCBIforSSR. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 19, 2020

Heartiest Congratulations to the family of #SushantSinghRajput for winning the preliminary round against all those forces who killed #Sushant.

More power to you .



🙏🙏🙏#CBIForSSR #SCbacksCBIforSSR — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 19, 2020

Ashoke Pandit also congratulated the legal luminaries and fans who stood by the family and defeated the ones who ‘protected’ those responsible for Sushant’s death.

Thank you millions of Indian’s for fighting for the truth and standing by the family of the victim #SushantSinghRajput . #Truthprevails #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput. #CBINowforSSR — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 19, 2020

'Mumbai Police Commissioner should resign'

In a subsequent tweet, the filmmaker said that the Supreme Court’s verdict is the defeat of Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh who ‘did not allow’ efficient police officers to work honestly and ‘buckled under his masters’. Pandit said the Police Commissioner should resign to save the dignity of Mumbai Police.

#SupremeCourts judgement on #SSR is d defeat of Mumbai Police Commissioner #parambirsingh who didn’t allow efficient police officers to work honestly & buckled under his masters.

Hence he shld resign to save the dignity of #MumbaiPolice .#ResignParambirSingh. #CBITakesOver — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 19, 2020

SC allows CBI probe in Sushant’s case

In a breaking development amid the global and relentless #CBIForSSR campaign, the Supreme Court on Wednesday has pronounced the verdict giving nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Maharashtra Government has refused the option to challenge the order pronounced by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

The orders were dictated within minutes of the single-judge bench assembling. Justice Roy had earlier held two hearings into Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. Former ASG Maninder Singh, appearing for the Bihar government, had submitted that Bihar CM had not interfered in the case and added that the recommendation for a CBI probe was based on the advice of the concerned authorities. "In Maharashtra, there may be political pressure but not in Bihar. What are we hiding in this case? The Maharashtra Police have not cooperated with the Bihar Police in this case," Maninder Singh had told the apex court.

