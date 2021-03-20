Last Updated:

Ashoke Pandit, Pooja Chopra Lash Out At Woman Assaulting BMC Official After Mask Violation

Ashoke Pandit, Pooja Chopra lashed out at the lady assaulting a BMC official after being called for mask violation in Mumbai's Kandivali area.

Joel Kurian
Ashoke Pandit, Pooja Chopra lash out at lady assaulting BMC official after mask violation

Mumbai is currently witnessing a massive COVID-19 surge, lodging the highest daily case rise on Friday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued strict guidelines on the importance of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and restrictions on events. This drive, however, became a talking point for an unpleasant reason when a lady trashed a BMC worker after she was asked to wear a mask.

Celebrities react on woman assaulting BMC worker over mask

Ashoke Pandit was furious upon seeing the video of the incident, in which the woman could be seen shouting and abusing from the auto-rickshaw, before raining blows on the BMC marshal. The incident, where the lady kicked the BMC worker and held by her dress, took place in Mumbai’s Kandivali region and a First Information Report has been filed against her under IPC Sections 188 (defiance of the order declared by public servant), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing injury), 506 (criminal intimidation).

Pandit sought that the woman be arrested and punished. The filmmaker even suggested that the rickshaw driver could help in tracing the woman.

Pooja Chopra was 'disgusted' to see the woman official being 'ill-treated' for doing her duty, and termed them as the 'warriors' working for people's lives and safety. The Commando actor highlighted Maharashtra's growing number of cases, crossing 25,000 and 3,000 in Maharashtra and Mumbai respectively and urged citizens to respect the BMC officials, and take precautions like wearing masks.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hinted at the possibility of a lockdown in Maharashtra as the highest daily cases was recorded.  Mumbai recorded 3062 new cases and 10 deaths on Friday, taking the total to 3,55,897 cases, and 11,565 fatalities amid 20,140 active cases.

Maharashtra reported 25,681 COVID-19 cases and 70 more deaths. The total number of cases and deaths now stands at 24,22,021 cases and  53,208 respectively. 1,77,560 active cases are currently there in the state.

 

 

