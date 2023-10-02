Ashoke Pandit Suffers Heart Attack? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Post

Ashoke Pandit has rubbished rumours of his ill health in a recent social media post. Reports circulating online suggested that the 72 Hoorain producer is hospitaliSed after suffering a heart attack. Taking to his Instagram account, the director assured his fans and well wishers that he is well.

Ashoke Pandit bankrolled the recent film 72 Hoorain.

The director shared his health update on Instagram.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also gave an update for Pandit.

Ashoke Pandit says he is alive and well

On October 2, producer Ashoke Pandit took to his social media account to share an update on his health after reports claimed he is not keeping well. In a video, he expressed gratitude for the people who shared concern for his health and called him worried. He also ‘prayed’ for the person who spread rumours about him being unwell, ‘knowingly or unknowingly’.

The rumours began when an X account claimed that the director and former member of the Central Board of Film Certification suffered a heart attack. The reports also suggested that his condition is severe and he is hospitalised for the same. In the video, he assured his followers that he is fine and ‘moving around happily’.

Hansal Mehta asks social media users to stop hate mongering

Before Ashoke Pandit could refute rumours about his ill-health, filmmaker Hansal Mehta came to his aid. The Scam director reposted an article that discussed the producer’s ailing health. He claimed the reports were fake and alleged the portal of rumour mongering.

The director took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, “You might have your disagreements with him. Ignore him. But stop this f****g rumour mongering. Reporting you for fake news. Ashok Pandit is hale and hearty. To spread such nastiness about anybody’s health even if it is your worst foe is vile. (sic)”