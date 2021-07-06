Ashoke Pandit To Tell Controversial Story Of Athlete Pinki Pramanik's Life In A Biopic

A crowd-favourite genre in Bollywood, sports biopic is getting a new angle after producer Ashoke Pandit announced the making of a biopic based on Pinki Pramanik's career. Touted as one of the most controversial sportspeople, the Olympics aspirant's ambitions and career came to a screeching halt after being accused of being a man and implicated in rape charges. To be written by Priyanka Ghatak, take a look at what the producer has to say about his upcoming project.

Ashoke Pandit on his upcoming biopic

Sharnarthi Apne Desh Mein producer Ashoke Pandit revealed that the life story of Pinki Pramanik intrigued him almost instantaneously after being narrated by the writer. Speaking passionately about his forthcoming project, the producer stated that the story was about fighting against odds and coming out victoriously. He also believed that the story about a talented sportswoman being accused of a man and being branded as a rapist is a sensitive subject of gender identity that needs to be addressed in mainstream Bollywood.

Athlete Pinki Pramanik also opened up about the upcoming project and expressed her happiness of being associated with the project. Putting her trust in the veteran producer, Pramanik believed that the team will do justice to the horrors and grievances she experienced in the legal system.

''I am very happy to be associated with such a respected man. I wanted the world to know the injustice and the horror I went through. I totally trust Ashokeji's production that it will do total justice to my story with respect.”

Priyanka Ghatak 'a story of triumph and resilience

Writer Priyanka Ghatak, famous for writing Judgement Day, An Affair To Remember and The Unusual Suspect, revealed that she came across the story of Pramanik in news. She further stated that Pinki was once the pride of the nation while the whole country celebrated her victories. But to her absolute horror, the athlete was being accused of falsifying her gender identity and was implicated in rape charges. The writer believed that her journey was a story worth telling due to its odd defying to attain triumph nature and resilience.

Who is Pinki Pramanik?

Pinki Pramanik was a woman track and field athlete who brought home numerous gold and silver medals in various coveted international tournaments. An Olympics aspirant. the then 22-year-old athlete's life changed overnight after she was locked up in jail among 1000 men after being implicated in rape charges and being a man. The athlete then fought against the legal system deadset to prove her a 'man' and a 'rapist'.

