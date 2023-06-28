Ashoke Pandit Will Question 'higher Ups' After CBFC Doesn't Certify 72 Hoorain Trailer

The trailer of 72 Hoorain was released by the makers on June 28, 2023. As per the latest developments, however, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has refused to grant a certificate to the trailer of the film. Following this, the co-producer of 72 Hoorain, Ashoke Pandit, addressed the controversy surrounding the film, at an event.

3 things you need to know

72 Hoorain is directed by National Award winner Sanjay Puran Singh.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 7, 2023.

Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir will play the main leads in 72 Hoorain.

Ashoke Pandit on non-issuance of certificate to trailer

During the trailer launch event of 72 Hoorain, co-producer Ashoke Pandit talked about how the censor board had wronged them. He said (loosely translated), "The censor board has asked us to remove the visual wherein the feet of a dead body is shown in the trailer. They have even asked us to remove a particular reference to the Quran, but the board has no objection to keeping those scenes in the movie."

(Ashoke Pandit talks about the controversy on 72 Hoorain. | Image: Twitter)

Ashoke Pandit further said that he will be questioning 'higher authorities' regarding this matter. While addressing the issues, he said, "We are currently questioning this contradiction by the board." The producer clarified that the movie is not against any religion and is just about dealing with terrorism.

Ashoke Pandit on 72 Hoorain being a propaganda movie

Ashoke Pandit got furious during the media interaction, when 72 Hoorain was labelled as a propaganda movie. He said (loosely translated), "First of all, this is not a propaganda film and you have no right to call anyone's work a propaganda. Please take back your words. We are not politicians sitting over here."