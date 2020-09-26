Last Updated:

Ashoke Pandit's Mother Nirmala Passes Away; Producer Says 'she Lived Life Queen Size'

Ashoke Pandit, a prominent producer and activist, on Saturday, revealed that his mother Nirmala Pandit passed away. He penned a heartfelt note. Read on.

Nikhil Pandey
Ashoke Pandit

Producer Ashoke Pandit's mother Nirmala Pandit passed away on Saturday, September 26. The producer shared the news of his mother's demise online. "Grieved to inform you that our beloved mother Maa #NirmalaPandit attained moksha on Sept 26, 2020 at 12:37 am," (sic) tweeted Ashoke Pandit. He also requested everyone to pray for his mother from their home in the wake of a pandemic. 

Ashoke Pandit's statement: 

Grieved to inform you that our beloved mother Maa Nirmala Pandit attained moksha on 26th Sept 2020 at 12:37 am. She lived life queen size. An extraordinary woman with a heart of gold, she devoted her entire life towards nurturing mankind. She was a spiritually enlightened persona who welcomed each and everyone with open arms, devoid of any discrimination. 

Keeping in mind the current pandemic situation, we request you all to kindly stay at your respective homes and pray for her peaceful antim yatra. Please don't travel to our residence. Take care and stay safe. Thank you. 

(Source: Ashoke Pandit Twitter) 

Ashoke Pandit's tweet about his mother's demise came as a shock to many social media users, who offered condolences to the family. "Deepest condolences Ashok ji- May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," (sic) tweeted actor Riteish Deshmukh. Meanwhile, others offered strength to the family and prayed for the deceased. 

Ashoke Pandit is a prominent producer who has produced movies and television series like The Chargesheet: Innocent or Guilty? (2020), The Accidental Prime Minister (2019), Veergati (2019), among others. He has also acted in films like Tera Kya Hoga Johnny (2009), C Kkompany (2008), among others. Ashoke Pandit has also directed an array of films. 

 

 

