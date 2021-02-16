'Ashram' Case: Rajasthan HC Orders Police To Take 'no Coercive Action' Against Prakash Jha

Filmmaker Prakash Jha landed in a controversy with his web series Ashram. An FIR was lodged against him and actor Bobby Deol for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Dalit community. In the new update, the Rajasthan High Court on Monday ordered the police to take “no coercive action” against the filmmaker, as per PTI.

Also Read: Is 'Ashram' based on true story? Here's the truth behind the series

Rajasthan HC on 'Ashram' case

The Jodhpur bench of the high court gave Prakash Jha some relief till the next hearing of his plea to cancel the FIR lodged against him. Other than this, Justice Manoj Kumar Garg also issued a notice complainant and also the state government. In the notice, court has also asked them to reply to the filmmaker's plea within six weeks.

Also Read: 'Aashram' faces legal trouble as Jodhpur court issues notice to Bobby Deol & Prakash Jha

Ashram Controversy

Ashram controversy started after a scene in the first episode of the shows an upper caste person insulting a Dalit community bridegroom. In the complaint filed, the scene was pointed out and it said that such scenes only encourage the abuse of Dalit community by the upper caste. Earlier, Prakash Jha's counsel Nishant Bora who was seeking the orders to cancel the FIR also argued about the scene. The complaint that was filed under the SC/ST act was argued by Jha's counsel who said it did not come under the act given the scene was fictional.

Also Read: Bobby Deol's 'Aashram' web series lands in legal trouble, FIR registered under SC/ST Act

Before the FIR, a petition was also filed against the portrayal of Hindu saints indulging in unscrupulous activities while being corrupt and building a cult has been filed by local resident Khush Khandelwal. As reported by PTI, Khandelwal has alleged that Bobby Deol's portrayal as a corrupt godman has hurt religious sentiments. A part of the petition reads, "The portrayal of Deol as a Hindu saint has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, who respect and worship saints. His portrayal as a rapist, corrupt, and drug dealer has diminished the place saints hold for Hindus."

Ashram reviews

The story of the series revolves around a preacher called Baba Nirala, played by Bobby Deol, who asks his followers to have blind faith in him. In the name of faith, he asks people to stay in his ashram. He rapes women in the Aashram and also sterilizes men so that they cannot father children. He also drugs/dupes them so that they forget everything that happens to them. The series was appreciated by the audience and received a positive response from critics as well.

Also Read: Sunny Deol showers Bobby Deol with much love as 'Aashram' crosses 1 billion views

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.