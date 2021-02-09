Ashutosh Gowariker Heartbroken By Rajiv Kapoor’s Demise, Reminisces Working With The Actor

Bollywood actor Rajiv Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's youngest son, passed away on February 9, 2021 at the age of 59. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker shared a post on Twitter expressing his grief on the sudden demise of actor-producer. Sharing his thoughts and remembering the actor, he also wrote that they had just finished working on a project of Gowarikar's home production.

Also read | Rajiv Kapoor Breathes His Last: Here's What You Need To Know About His Life & Career

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana, Lata Mangeshkar Remember Jagjit Singh On Birth Anniversary

Ashutosh Gowarikar mourns Rajiv Kapoor's death

Saddened to hear about the passing of Rajiv Kapoor! I was a fan from his Ram Teri Ganga Maili days.



We had wrapped shoot for my home production TOOLSIDAS JUNIOR, directed by Mridul!



Rajiv was so affable and played his part with much fun & ease. Will miss him deeply!!🙇‍ pic.twitter.com/hZOiUolMde — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) February 9, 2021

Made under Ashutosh Gowarikar’s home production, Toolsidas Junior is a sports drama film. The movie was directed and written by Mridul Mahendra. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Dalip Tahil in prominent roles. The release date of the film has not been announced yet. This was Rajiv Kapoor’s comeback film and will be his last project.

Pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Armaan Jain, Karishma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor arriving at the Kapoor home have surfaced on social media. Late Rajiv Kapoor’s brother Randhir Kapoor was seen walking out of the hospital with the help of a stick post the death of his brother. He also had a large entourage surrounding him.

Rajiv Kapoor’s movies

He made his debut in the year 1983 with the film Ek Jaan Hain Hum. He played the lead role in blockbuster hit movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili which released in 1985. Some of his other notable works are Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes. He was last seen in the 1990 movie Zimmedar as an actor. After this, he started his career as a producer and a director. He had produced the movie Henna in 1991 which was the directorial venture of his brother Randhir. He directed the 1996 film PremGranth starring his brother Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit but the movie did not fare well at the box office.

Also read | Tiger Shroff Drops Sneak Peek Of His Leading Lady In Forthcoming Movie, 'Ganapath'

Also read | Zayn Marie And Husband Akash Mohimen 'sit Under A Tree'; Former Shares Mushy Selfie

Image courtesy- PTI and @neetu54 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.