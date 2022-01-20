Ashutosh Gowariker Meets PM Modi; 'Your Forthrightness & Passion For India Is Incredible'

Filmmaker and actor Ashutosh Gowariker recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The filmmaker took to his social media handle on Thursday and shared photos of his meeting with PM Modi. Gowariker wrote that he was honoured to meet the Prime Minister and was inspired by PM Modi's clear thoughts and visionary ideas. However, it is not known why and when the filmmaker and PM exactly met, as reported by ANI.

Ashutosh Gowariker meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Indian film director, actor, screenwriter and producer, Ashutosh Gowariker took to his Twitter handle and shared pictures from his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As he shared the photos, Gowariker wrote, "It was an absolute honour, privilege and a pleasure to have had a meeting with you, Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. Your forthrightness and passion to achieve your vision for the country is incredible! Truly inspired by your clear thoughts and visionary ideas during our meeting!!"

Ashutosh Gowariker is best known for his film like Lagaan (2001), Swades (2004), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (2010) and Mohenjo Daro (2016). Gowariker's film Lagaan was nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category in the 74th Academy Awards. He returned to acting by playing the lead role in the critically acclaimed comedy-drama Ventilator (2016), which was produced by Priyanka Chopra.

Image: Twitter/@AshGowariker