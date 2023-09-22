Ashutosh Gowariker To Direct Movie About Life, Teachings Of Adi Shankaracharya

Director Ashutosh Gowarkier has planned to create a historical biopic titled ‘Shankar’ which will be based on the life of the Vedic scholar and guru, Adi Shankaracharya. This comes amidst the unveiling of the massive ‘Statue of Oneness’ in Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh.

The grandiose statue is a massive- awe-inspiring 108-foot paying tribute to the legendary scholar and philosopher and teacher.

The film was announced by the Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas, who called it a collaborative effort with Ashutosh Gowariker to bring the life and wisdom of Adi Shankaracharya to the big screen.

Referring to the project, Ashutosh Gowariker shared his enthusiasm and said: "Adi Shankaracharya was a remarkable figure in Indian history, and his teachings continue to resonate with people around the world. I am deeply honoured to have the opportunity to illuminate his life and wisdom on the cinematic canvas in collaboration with Nyas and Ekatma Dham."

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, talking about the ‘Lagaan’ director’s film, said: “The time is absolutely right to explore the profound impact of Adi Shankaracharya's teachings, his intellectual prowess, and his tireless efforts to unify the diverse strands of Sanatan Dharma. And I am extremely happy that we are collaborating with the filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker for the same."

Diving deep into painstakingly meticulous and detailed research in order to have a level accuracy, Ashutosh Gowariker’s cinematic rendition on the life of the great scholar, teacher, philosopher and spiritual guide aims to both entertain and educate audiences while also trying to inspire them by showing them the vastness of Adi Shankaracharya’s wisdom.

Adi Shankaracharya is considered a revolutionary in paving the way for Indian intellectual thoughts regarding the subjects of Vedic philosophy, particularly related to Advaita Vedanta where he synthesised the traditional teachings of the many sacred texts with a more pragmatic approach, instead of the standard theoretically abstract teachings of the rishis and sages of the time.