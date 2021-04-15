Ashutosh Rana Contracts COVID-19 Days After Getting First Dose Of Vaccine

Versatile actor, Ashutosh Rana, who recently received his first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, informed fans about contracting the virus. The actor took to his Facebook page and penned a lengthy post and wrote that his family, including actor-wife Renuka Shahane, has also got herself tested and their reports will arrive on April 15.

Ashutosh Rana tests COVID-19 positive

In the post, the actor mentioned that he is glad to know about the 'illness' in his body on such a joyous occasion. His note said, "If you get the information about the disorder that is developing in your body on this very auspicious day, then nothing fortunate than this can happen. It is a special blessing of Goddess Durga that I came to know today on a sitting day (beithaki) that I am suffering from corona, I have immediately moved in the direction of getting rid of this disorder, I have unwavering faith in the grace of his Holiness Gurudev Daddaji that I will soon I will be healthy." He further wrote, "I have also got my entire family tested, and their reports will come tomorrow. But after 7 April all the friends, well-wishers, and fans who have come in contact with me, you are requested to get yourselves tested."

Ashutosh Rana’s wife Renuka Shahane had taken to Twiter earlier and shared pictures while receiving their first dose of the vaccine. She wrote, "For the efficient facilities at the BKC COVID-19 vaccine center, the doctors and the nurses present at the center, a big thanks. Today we took to the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine." She further urged fans in Marathi to get vaccinated, continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and keep their hands sanitised. In her tweet, she thanked The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ashutosh Rana who was last seen in the Netflix film Pagglait and War will next be seen in Prithviraj and Shamshera.

(Image credit: ANI/ Pixabay)