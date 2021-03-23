Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Congratulates Hubby Nitesh And Kangana On Their National Award Wins

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is an Indian filmmaker who has made various critically acclaimed movies. The filmmaker recently took to her Instagram to congratulate Kangana Ranaut and the team of Chhichhore for bagging awards at the 67th National Film Awards 2019.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari congratulates Kangana Ranaut and the team of Chhichhore

The winners of National Awards 2019 were announced on March 22, 2021, as the award ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic. Kangana Ranaut won the award for Best Actress for the movie Panga, which was helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The filmmaker penned down a note to congratulate Kangana for her win. In her note, she wrote "Thank you and gratitude for all the love. For believing in my vision. For giving a dream named Jaya life. Dear Kangana, congratulations on the National Award. Movies are a part of life and archives. Thank you, cinema lovers, for the love". Panga released in 2019 and showcased the life of Jaya Nigam, played by Kangana Ranaut, a middle-class former Kabbadi champion who goes back to play the sport after getting married and having a kid. The movie also featured actors like Richa Chadda, Jassi Gill and Neena Gupta.

Pic Credit: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Instagram

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also congratulated the team of Chhichhore as the movie won the Best Film Award. The movie featured actors like the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin. The movie was written and directed by Nitin Tiwari, who is Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari' husband. Addressing the team of Chhichhore, she thanked them for writing amazing stories and making each day an experience for a lifetime. She further congratulated team Chhichhore for their win.

Friends and fans react to Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's post

Fans quickly filled the comments section on Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's post. Many Bollywood celebs congratulated Ashwiny Iyer on her post. Ekta Kapoor congratulated the filmmaker while Chhichhore actor Varun Sharma thanked her. Tahira Kashyap, the wife of Ayushmann Khurrana, also congratulated the filmmaker. Fans poured in best wishes for the filmmaker and Kangana for the win. They also congratulated Nitesh Tiwari in the comment section of the post, praising the story of Chhichhore.

