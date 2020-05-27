Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Reveals She Is Working On A Film About NR Narayana And Sudha Murthy

Filmmaker and writer Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is all geared up for her upcoming project. Amidst the lockdown, the young filmmaker is spending her time working on her script, cooking, cleaning, and writing poetry. As per reports, she is working on a film about Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's upcoming project

As per reports, filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is planning to make a film on the lives of Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy and she has said that it is an important project for her. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari was recently seen in an interview, with a leading daily, talking about screenwriting, the time she has been spending in lockdown, her novel and a host of other things. When the writer was asked about how her film on Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy is shaping up, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said that she had met the two just before the lockdown started.

The director said that she has learned a lot from the two as she has spent five days with the couple. The filmmaker further admitted that she still in the process of writing and that it is indeed a very important project. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari then said that she will not call it a biopic as the word biopic has been overused. She then went on to call the upcoming film as a life story and stated that it will be a very inspiring film for the audience.

Talking about stories post COVID-19 pandemic, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said that the way we look at stories will change post lockdown as our minds are definitely going through a period to change. She said that there will be a new normal, which will be filled with empathy and more love for each other.

As per reports, the filmmaker said that there will be a lot of positive change and people will not be against each other and will come together as “us”. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari then further talked about stories and poems and said that for her, writing poetry just happens. She mentioned during the interaction that she puts her thoughts out there on her Instagram page, and that is how her poetries come into being. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari added that it is all about expressing ourselves.

