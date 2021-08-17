Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Wraps Up 'Break Point' Based On Leander Paes & Mahesh Bhupathi

Ace filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is basking in praises for her book Mapping Love, has another exciting news to share with fans. The Panga director along with her director husband Nitesh Tiwari has completed filming their upcoming project, a docu-drama on tennis legends Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes. Titled Break Point, the ZEE5 series will be a special behind-the-scenes narrative on their Wimbledon win in 1999.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wraps up next starring Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes

Ashwiny took to Instagram and shared a picture with her husband Nitesh along with Leander and Mahesh while penning a heartfelt note. In the note, she expressed her happiness over the completion of her journey on the series and the beginning of a long-lasting friendship with Bhupathi and Paes. Break Point is the first time Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari have co-directed a project. It’s also the first docu-drama for both the directors and their co-writer Piyush Malhotra.

“A year and a half journey with @mbhupathi & @leanderpaes come to an end to only begin a new journey of our friendship for life. First of many as an evolving producer. @niteshtiwari22 & I co-directing for the first time. Writing and documenting a story of two extremely talented champions in form of a Docudrama. Again a first for Nitesh, Piyush, and me. We are filled with immense gratitude that along with our studio partners @zee5 we could pull this massive production across the world in these trying times of pandemic,” she wrote alongside the memorable picture from the stadium. Stars like Bhumi Pednekar, Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupati, Huma Qureshi, and more poured in their love for the picture while sharing their excitement for the next.

The filmmaker also thanked her team at production house Earth Sky Notes. “Hope you enjoy the series coming soon on @zee5 as much as we enjoyed hearing and speaking to the world champions in Indian tennis. Aspiration. Inspiration. Onwards and upwards to Indian sports,” Ashwiny concluded. The release date of the docu-series has been kept under the wraps and it is yet to be disclosed by the makers.

