Asia Cup 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Anil & Other Stars Hail Team India's Victory Over Pakistan

The entire Dubai International Stadium roared with pride after India kickstarted their 2022 Asia Cup campaign on a positive note by defeating Pakistan. The team blue defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets under the amazing performance of Hardik Pandya. The match that kept the spirit and fervour high throughout, was later hailed by Bollywood stars.

Stars from the film fraternity who were glued to their TV screens throughout the nail-biting match, later thronged to social media while extending their wishes to Men in Blue who had chased down the target of 147 in 19.4 overs with several hiccups along the way.

Kartik Aaryan gave a Bhool Bhulaiyaa touch to mark India's victory over Pakistan with a video on Instagram. He shared the clip from the victorious moment and wrote, "I keep praying that India wins. All day All night long. #HardikRoohBaba." Followed by Kartik was Ayushmann Khurrana who recreated the viral Kala Chashma trend along with Dream Girl 2 co-stars Ananya Panday, Manjot Sing, and other team members. As the entire star cast is reportedly shooting in Mathira, the team overjoyed by the win, recreated the trend and wrote, " Jeet Gaya India!!!!"

Actor Urvashi Rautela who was among the other spectators at the stadium, also hailed India's victory while waving the national flag on her Instagram story and wrote, " We won." Actor Anil Kapoor too joined the bandwagon of stars who rooted for team India for their amazing performance in the match last evening.

"Spectacular performance by #TeamIndia in an edge-of-the-seat match! Victory tastes sweeter when it's hard-won! Hats off to the man of the hour @hardikpandya7," he wrote. Actor Vivek Oberoi hailed cricketer Hardik Pandya as the man of the hour and for leading India towards victory. "Wow! what a win by Team India @hardikpandya7 finishes the match in style, bravo! Proud moment for all of us," he tweeted.

Team India defeats Pakistan by 5 wickets

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya's all-around brilliance powered India to a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan. The all-rounder ended with figures of 3/25 in 4 overs and then smashed 33 off 17 balls with the winning six in the last over bowled by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz. Ravindra Jadeja contributed with 35 off 29 balls.

