Asin Shares Glimpse Of Her Adorable Three-year-old Daughter Celebrating Independence Day

India celebrated its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021. While the spirit of patriotism was high among all Indians, Actor Asin shared a glimpse of her three-year-old daughter Arin celebrating the day. She also shared photos of Arin holding the Indian tricolour.

Asin's daughter Arin celebrates Independence Day

Asin took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her daughter celebrating Independence Day in a park. She first shared a photo of Arin waving the flag in the air and wrote, "Happy Independence Day!". She then shared a slow-motion video of Arin waving the flag in the air. Arin also had the flag mounted on her bicycle. The three-year-old donned a white coloured cotton outfit with her hair left open.

Asin reveals reason behind naming her daughter Arin Rayn

Ghajini movie actress does not usually share photos of her daughter Arin on her social media accounts. However, when Arin turned three, the actor shared a glimpse of her daughter's birthday party. In the photo, Arin was seen sitting amidst her pastel-coloured birthday decorations. The toddler had a customised three-tier birthday cake with edible toy animals coming out of a box.

The actor named her daughter, Arin Rayn, she mentioned the reason behind the unique name in one of her captions to her recent post. She wrote, "She’s 3 now- Arin Rayn ❤️ (Her name - both first name and surname, a combination of Rahul and my first names. ‘Rayn’ is pronounced ‘Ra’-‘in’ but spelt with a twist. A short, simple name, gender-neutral, secular, free of religion, caste and patriarchy.) Thank you to each and every one of you who sent us love and wishes! ❤️🙏🏼 Wishing everyone health and happiness (Sorry for the late post...)." Asin's fans praised her for naming her daughter in a different way. One of her fans wrote, "The name! 👏 You found a way to name without involving patriarchy - ingenious! 😊 ❤️." The fans also showered Arin with birthday wishes and love.

Asin's acting career

Asin began her acting career in 2001 with the Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka. Since then, she had starred in several South and Bollywood films. She made her Bollywood debut with Ghajini in 2008. In 2016, she married Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma and bid adieu to her acting career.

