Asin Shares Glimpses Of Daughter Arin's 5th Birthday Party, Calls Her 'light' Of Her Life

Actor Asin who is not an active Instagram user rarely shares pictures on her social media handles. However, she makes sure to give her fans a glimpse of her daughter Arin's birthday celebration. As her daughter turned five-year-old today, Asin gave a sneak peek into Arin's astronaut-themed birthday.

Every year, the Ghajini actor shares photos of her daughter Arin and pens a sweet note for her. Taking to her Instagram handle, Asin recently shared a photo of her and Rahul Sharma's daughter Arin Rayn. In the picture, Arin could be seen donning a golden and white dress as she posed for a picture. The backdrop had a spaceship and an astronaut-themed cake placed on a table against a huge golden curtain. The gold-themed decoration also had some metallic balloons.

Sharing the photo, Asin called her daughter the "light" of her and her husband's lives and wished her a happy birthday. She further expressed her love for her daughter and called her the brightest kid. She added how she and Sharma love watching their daughter grow up.

The note read, "SHE is the light of our lives and it’s her birthday TODAY!!!!! HAPPY 5th BIRTHDAY ARIN! We love you infinitely, immeasurably, immensely, eternally and not just to the moon and back! To the brightest kid with the kindest heart, sparkliest smile, wittiest remarks and cutest dance moves... we lovee watching you grow! Rock-et li’l rockstar! Have a blast!"

Inside Asin's daughter's birthday

The Ready star further took to her Instagram stories to share some more pictures from Arin's birthday party. One of the photos featured a birthday cake with an astronaut. She also shared a photo of her daughter, revealing she has turned five-years-old with hand gestures. Take a look.

Asin's acting career

Asin began her acting career in 2001 with the Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka. Since then, she had starred in several South and Bollywood films. She made her Bollywood debut with Ghajini in 2008. In 2016, she married Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma and bid adieu to her acting career.

Image: Instagram/@simply.asin