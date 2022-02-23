'Asli Style Icon': Badshah Shares 'exhilarating Moment' With Jackie Shroff From IGT Sets

The popular Jugnu singer Badshah was recently on the sets of the popular reality show India’s Got Talent and filmed with Jackie Shroff for one of the upcoming episodes. He took to his Instagram account and shared several glimpses with the veteran actor and called him a 'style icon'. He penned down an elaborate note as he called Shroff a 'legend'.

Badshah with Jackie Shroff on India’s Got Talent

India’s Got Talent, also popularly known as IGT is a platform for individuals across the country to showcase their talent. The Paagal rapper recently visited the sets of the show to shoot for one of its upcoming episodes and clicked a picture with Jackie Shroff. He mentioned that meeting the fan-favourite actor was one of the 'most exhilarating experiences' of his life. He also called it a 'once in a lifetime opportunity' and referred to Jackie Shroff as the 'asli (real) style icon'. Shroff was seen in a lilac shirt as he wore a bandana on his neck and topped off his look with a pair of sunglasses. The rapper on the other hand wore a beige and black jacket and cap and smiled from ear to ear as he posed alongside the legend. The caption of his post read, "The term OG must've been made to describe this legend of a man next to me. Yesterday was one of the most exhilarating experiences of my life. Watching this man work, walk, talk and just be was a lesson and an extreme pleasure and maybe a once in a lifetime opportunity. Asli asli asli style icon. Naam mein hi game - @apnabhidu Jackie Shroff sir."

Have a look at Badshah and Jackie Shroff on IGT here

Several fans and followers took to the comments section and hailed the duo, including Tiger Shroff, who called them the 'realest in the game'. Singer Ruhaan Bhardwaj called them 'amazing' and Ayushmann Khurrana was also among those who sent their love to Badshah and Jackie Shroff. Manav Vij and Elnaaz Norouzi also dropped some heart emoticons on the post soon after it was uploaded on Badshah's Instagram account.

Image: Instagram/@badboyshah