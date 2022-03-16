Assam CM Tells Govt Staff To Take Half-day Off If They Want To Watch 'The Kashmir Files'

As soon as The Kashmir Files was released, it created a huge buzz online, with netizens calling it a "must-watch." With the list of political leaders hailing the movie, another political leader joins the list. Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma announced a half-day special leave for government employees who want to watch "The Kashmir Files." The CM took to Twitter to make the announcement on Tuesday.

The statement came on the same day that the Chief Minister of Assam, along with his entire cabinet, watched the film in one of the theatres in Guhawati. The CM was also accompanied by MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and allies. After watching the movie, Sarma applauded it and called the genocide a blot on humanity.

"Moved by the heart-wrenching portrayal of their plight in #TheKashmirFiles", Sarma tweeted. He congratulated Vivek Agnihotri and his team for bringing out the truth to the people.

The Kashmiri Pandit genocide & their exodus are a blot on humanity.



Moved by the heart-wrenching portrayal of their plight in #TheKashmirFiles, which I watched along with my Cabinet colleagues and MLAs of @BJP4Assam & allies.



Kudos @vivekagnihotri & co for holding out the truth pic.twitter.com/Li8deBW9Ld — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 15, 2022

Speaking about freeing the movie from 'entertainment tax', Biswa said that Assam doesn’t have any entertainment tax, so there is no point in its waiver for the movie.

'Shown the truth which is being suppressed for years': PM Modi

People have tried to suppress what is portrayed in the video,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated during a BJP Parliamentary meeting days after a row erupted over 'The Kashmir Files.' "Such movies should be made more regularly," the Prime Minister stated, praising the film for "showing the truth that has been concealed for years."

"The way these people are opposing this film for the past 5-6 days, my viewpoint is not film, my point is truth. They are shocked that the truth was suppressed for years, now someone is trying to show it. So they are trying to conceal it as much as they can," PM Modi said.

The Kashmir Files

The film is a heartwrenching story of Kashmiri Pandits, who were the victim of the 1990 genocide which is remembered as one of the most tragic events of Indian history. Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. The movie boasts of a powerhouse of talent including National award winners Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher, and Mithun Chakraborty and other acclaimed names like Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava, and Prithviraj Sarnaik. The film is bankrolled by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.