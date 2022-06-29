Assam Floods: Aamir Khan Donates Rs 25 Lakh To Relief Fund, CM Sarma Lauds Efforts

The floods in Assam have wreaked havoc across the state, leaving everything in a devastating state. Amid all the chaos due to the floods, several people and philanthropists have been stepping forward to extend help by contributing their bit to the CM relief fund. On June 28, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) released a fresh flood report that stated how 28 districts and 2,389 villages are still affected by floods and five people have died in the last 24 hours.

After coming across such news of casualties from Assam, actor Aamir Khan recently extended a helping hand to the flood-affected. In these tough times, the 3 Idiots star donated a huge amount of Rs 25 lakh to the CM Relief Fund of Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who was touched by Laal Singh Chaddha actor's act of kindness, thanked the star with a special message on Twitter while lauding his efforts to step up and help the people in need. CM Sarma revealed the amount donated by Aamir and wrote, "Eminent Bollywood actor Amir Khan extended a helping hand to the flood-affected people of our State by making a generous contribution of 25 lakh towards CM Relief Fund. My sincere gratitude for his concern and act of generosity."

Meanwhile, CM Biswa Sarma, on June 28 visited the flood-affected areas of Bhabanipur in Bajali. He also assured that necessary assistance is being provided to those affected by floods. On Sunday, the CM visited the flood-affected Barak valley area in Silchar.

Aamir Khan on the work front

On the work front, the philanthropist actor is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.



