Hrithik Roshan's Sister, Mother React As Centre Approves CBI Probe In Sushant's Case

The Supreme Court Wednesday said the truth behind the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput should come out, even as the Centre informed that it has accepted the recommendation of Bihar government for a CBI probe in the matter. Reacting to this, Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan wrote, 'At Last' on her Instagram handle.

Hrithik's mother Pinky Roshan wrote, 'Justice' under a paparazzi's Insta post which spoke about PM Modi accepting Bihar Government's request for CBI. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court gave 3 days' time to the Maharashtra govt and police to place on record details of their investigation in actor Sushant Singh's death probe. The matter will be taken up next week.

A single-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy heard the transfer petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking to transfer FIR registered in Patna against her in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case to Mumbai.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, confirmed that the CBI has accepted the Bihar government's request.

This came amid Sushant's family via lawyer Vikas Singh accusing the Mumbai Police of destroying evidence in the matter, and appealing against any further delay in the matter. The Supreme Court also questioned the quarantining of the Bihar IPS officer who was called in to lead the probe.

In its order, the Supreme Court gave the Mumbai Police 3 days to place all its evidence in the Sushant death case probe on record and declined to offer protection to Rhea Chakraborty following a request from her lawyer. The matter will be taken up for hearing again next week.

