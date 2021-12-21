Athiya-KL Rahul To Rakul-Jackky: Celebs Who Made Their Relationship IG Official In 2021

Last Updated: 21st December, 2021 08:56 IST

The two did not take much time and made their engagement official. Sharing a wall-climbing photo, Vidyut Jammwal wrote, "Did it the COMMANDO way," and added a ring emoji.

Back in September, Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani's photos from Taj Mahal went viral and fueled engagement rumours. Fans were excited to know if the couple were planning to tie the knot.

On Arslan Goni's birthday, Sussanne Khan chose to make their pair official as she shared a loved-up photo on Instagram. In his reply, Arslan also expressed his love for Sussanne.

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were rumoured to be dating for a while. The two were seen together at several parties but did not open up about their romantic involvement.

The couple now shares several adorable pictures from all their celebrations, which also include their adorable pet dogs.

After several rumours, sports star Leander Paes and actor Kim Sharma also made their relationship IG official. The two shared the same pictures and captioned it "magic."

The two shared the same pictures on their IG handles and penned heartfelt notes filled with love. The couple received heartwarming wishes from their fans after making their relationship official.

Actor Rakul Preet and producer Jackky Bhagnani did not let their fans have slight speculation about their relationship. It came as a surprise when they became Instagram official on Rakul's birthday.

KL Rahul took to his Instagram to wish his girlfriend on her birthday with an adorable picture. In his wish, he called the 'Hero' star his heart.

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul were rumoured to be dating for the past few years. After much speculation, the couple made it official on the occasion of Athiya Shetty's 29th birthday.

